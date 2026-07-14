US Senator Lindsey Graham, the veteran Republican from South Carolina and close ally of President Donald Trump, died suddenly on Saturday evening at the age of 71. His office stated that he passed away from a 'brief and sudden illness'. Preliminary findings from the District of Columbia medical examiner attributed the cause to an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, involving a tear in the main artery carrying blood from the heart.

The death occurred hours after Graham returned from a trip to Ukraine and minutes after he spoke with President Trump. Emergency personnel responded to a call reporting cardiac arrest at his Washington residence. Graham had turned 71 just days earlier and was scheduled for television appearances the following day.

Preliminary Medical Findings Released

The examiner's report specified that the aortic dissection stemmed from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a gradual weakening and hardening of the arteries. Symptoms often appear suddenly and can mimic a heart attack. Comprehensive toxicological and microscopic testing is ongoing, and the final death certificate will reflect those results.

Officials and law enforcement have reported no evidence of foul play. Graham, a former Air Force lawyer elected to the Senate in 2002, was renowned for his interventionist foreign policy views and support for robust US engagement overseas, particularly backing Ukraine and opposing Iranian influence. He had served in Congress for more than three decades.

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Viral Poisoning Claims Gain Traction

Following the announcement, unverified claims that Graham was poisoned spread rapidly across social media platforms. Conservative activist Laura Loomer publicly questioned if a foreign adversary had acted, linking it to Graham's criticism of Iran and recent threats from Iranian figures or media.

Other posts suggested possible Russian involvement tied to his Ukraine trip or even Israeli Mossad action, with some alleging the official diagnosis could conceal a chemical attack. A Putin aide made unsubstantiated claims blaming Israel. These theories were amplified by Iranian outlets celebrating the death of a vocal regime critic. The claims have circulated widely online. Fact-checking reports from reputable organisations have described the allegations as baseless conspiracies lacking any supporting evidence.

President Trump dismissed speculation of poisoning or assassination, instead pointing to natural causes consistent with a heart-related event. No federal agency has suggested criminal activity or ordered an extraordinary investigation. The timing of the death after his Ukraine visit and amid geopolitical tensions has been highlighted by some as suspicious, though without substantiation.

Political Tributes And Senate Implications

Tributes have arrived from across the political divide and from international figures, underscoring Graham's long influence on defence and foreign affairs during more than two decades in the Senate. Colleagues recalled his folksy demeanour and deep friendships forged over decades.

His passing has prompted an immediate succession process in South Carolina, where Governor Henry McMaster will appoint an interim replacement pending a special election. The vacancy arrives with midterms approaching and could shift committee compositions and priorities in a narrowly divided Senate. A scramble for influence has already begun among potential candidates and party leaders.

Graham's office asked for privacy as the family grieves. As additional test results are finalised in the coming days, attention remains on both the confirmed medical details and the rapid spread of online speculation that has accompanied this high-profile death.