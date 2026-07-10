Newly surfaced video shows Senator Mitch McConnell being wheeled towards an ambulance on a stretcher after emergency responders were called to his Washington, DC, home last month.

The footage, reportedly filmed by a neighbour on the morning of 14 June, shows DC Fire and EMS personnel moving a person on a stretcher towards an ambulance outside McConnell's residence. The person's face is not visible in the video, which was shot from a distance. Their lower legs appear to be covered by an orange blanket, while their feet can be seen protruding from the end of the stretcher.

🇺🇸 New video shows Sen. Mitch McConnell being loaded onto an ambulance stretcher after emergency responders were called to his home last month.



A neighbor told CNN the street was blocked by ambulances, a fire truck, and Capitol Police following what officers described as a… — NewsForce (@Newsforce) July 10, 2026

A neighbour said they opened their door at around 8.30am to find the street blocked by two ambulances, a fire truck and Capitol Police officers. When they asked what was happening, officers reportedly said there had been a 'medical emergency.'

Neighbour Says Eyewitness Identified McConnell

The neighbour said they did not personally see McConnell's face but was told by another person on the block that the individual on the stretcher was the Kentucky Republican.

'One of my neighbours is like, 'Oh yeah, it's Mitch, I saw his face,'' the resident reportedly said.

The neighbour also said the person did not appear to be wearing an oxygen mask when placed in the ambulance. They described the scene as serious but not frantic, saying responders did not appear to be rushing in the way they might if time were visibly critical.

Hospitalisation Remains Shrouded in Mystery

McConnell's office confirmed at the time that he had been admitted to hospital and was receiving care, but it has not released detailed information about what caused the emergency.

Previously reported dispatch audio indicated that first responders had been called for an unconscious person at the home. Reports have also said CPR was performed before McConnell was taken to hospital. Weeks later, his team has still not publicly disclosed a specific diagnosis or treatment plan. That silence has fuelled speculation online, particularly because McConnell, 84, has faced several public health concerns in recent years.

Republican Leaders Say He Is Recovering

Despite the uncertainty, Senate Republican leaders have insisted McConnell is improving and remains engaged with his work.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he spoke with McConnell by phone this week and described the conversation as 'lengthy and substantive,' including discussion of national security. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso also said he had a roughly 20-minute call with McConnell and described him as 'fully engaged' and eager to return to the Senate. Their comments appeared aimed at pushing back against online rumours about the senator's condition.

Health Scrutiny Follows Years of Concerns

McConnell's health has been closely watched since a series of earlier incidents, including falls and public freeze-ups during press appearances.

The former Senate Republican leader stepped down from his leadership role in 2025 but remains one of the most influential figures in the chamber. The new video does not answer the central question surrounding his latest hospitalisation: what exactly happened inside his home on 14 June.

For now, it adds only one clear detail to a story still marked by uncertainty: emergency crews arrived, blocked the street and transported McConnell to hospital after a medical emergency his office has yet to fully explain.