Internal State Department emails have exposed widespread uncertainty within the Trump administration as officials debated plans to destroy nearly $10 million worth of contraceptives intended for some of the world's poorest countries.

The newly released correspondence suggests senior diplomats struggled to determine what was stored in a USAID warehouse in Geel, Belgium, even as discussions over the supplies were already underway.

These documents, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by the Centre for Reproductive Rights, provide a rare and unflattering glimpse into how the administration managed a cache of family planning commodities valued at $9.7 million. The files reveal a significant breakdown in communication, with officials unable to identify basic inventory, while simultaneously grappling with internal misconceptions that wrongly categorised the products as abortifacients, a claim refuted by medical authorities and US regulators.

Officials Could Not Confirm What Was Inside the Warehouse

One of the clearest themes running through the emails is uncertainty. In an exchange dated 13 August, Kathleen Lively, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Belgium, acknowledged that embassy staff had little understanding of what was actually stored inside the USAID warehouse in Geel.

'There is no one here that knows definitively what is in the warehouse,' she wrote after media reports identified the site as containing contraceptives and HIV prevention products purchased through the US Agency for International Development.

That admission stands out because discussions about destroying the supplies were already underway. What the correspondence reveals is not simply bureaucratic disagreement but a lack of shared information between Washington and diplomats responsible for engaging Belgian authorities.

The State Department later said USAID had not shared detailed inventory data with department officials, leaving them without full visibility of the warehouse contents.

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Contraceptives Incorrectly Labelled as Abortifacients

The released records also show that misconceptions about contraception reached senior levels of government.

An internal email dated 8 August listed what an unnamed State Department official described as 'Current Viable Abortifacients' held in Belgium. Among the products identified were a subdermal contraceptive implant, an intrauterine device and Levonorgestrel oral contraceptive tablets.

None of those products is classified by the US Food and Drug Administration as abortifacients. Levonorgestrel is widely used as an emergency contraceptive because it prevents pregnancy before implantation. It does not terminate an existing pregnancy and is not recognised by the FDA as an abortion drug.

The State Department has not clarified why those products were described internally as abortifacients or whether that classification influenced the proposed destruction of the supplies.

The issue resurfaced days later when Brendan Hanrahan, a senior political appointee at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, questioned reports stating that no abortion inducing drugs were stored at the facility. That prompted another round of emails between officials in Europe and Washington seeking basic information about the inventory.

Supplies Expired While Diplomatic Talks Continued

The administration ultimately abandoned plans to incinerate the stockpile after Belgian regulations prevented incineration. By then, however, the outcome had already shifted.

According to the USAID Office of Inspector General report, most of the commodities had become unusable after prolonged storage and transportation outside appropriate temperature-controlled conditions. Four truckloads remained at the original warehouse, while another 20 truckloads had been transferred to an overflow facility during discussions over their disposal.

The inspector general estimated that the US government had already spent more than $434,000 on storage and transportation since January 2025, with costs continuing to rise by around $24,000 each month. That figure is more than double earlier estimates that destroying the supplies would have cost roughly $167,000.

Belgium and humanitarian organisations had reportedly sought permission to purchase and distribute the products before they expired, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Legal Challenge Brings Internal Deliberations Into Public View

The emails became public only after the Centre for Reproductive Rights sued the State Department, arguing the agency had failed to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests. Liz McCaman Taylor, a lawyer representing the organisation, accused the administration of misrepresenting the issue.

'This administration talks a lot about waste, fraud and abuse, and trying to root it out, but this is waste, fraud and abuse,' she said.

She also rejected the administration's reliance on abortion related restrictions to justify its position.

'These are not abortion drugs, just plain and simple. The administration absolutely knows that,' McCaman Taylor said.

The State Department declined to comment on the specific emails but confirmed that 'a preliminary decision was made to destroy certain abortifacient birth control commodities from terminated Biden-era USAID contracts'. It also said HIV treatments and condoms were protected from destruction.

The controversy unfolded alongside the Trump administration's wider restructuring of US foreign assistance. After returning to office in January 2025, President Donald Trump's administration moved to dismantle USAID, placing its functions under the State Department while thousands of staff members were dismissed or placed on leave. Secretary of State Marco Rubio served as acting USAID administrator until late August 2025.

Rubio later told the House Committee on Appropriations that the United States would no longer participate in distributing contraceptives internationally. Newly disclosed briefing materials confirm that he (Rubio) was kept updated on the Belgian warehouse dispute, indicating that what began as a breakdown in inventory management became a focal point for the future of American foreign assistance policy.