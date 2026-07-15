Australian Federal Police (AFP) documents released under freedom of information laws reveal that a 3D-printed replica gun gifted by FBI Director Kash Patel was ordered destroyed after Australia's firearms authorities advised against retaining it.

The gift, presented during Patel's visit to Australia in July last year, had initially been displayed in the AFP Commissioner's office before being removed under Australia's strict firearms laws.

Patel visited Australia and New Zealand as part of meetings with regional law enforcement leaders focused on transnational crime, cyber threats and security cooperation. During the trip, he presented commemorative gifts to senior officials, but similar replica firearms given to counterparts in New Zealand were also later destroyed after raising concerns under local gun laws.

Patel's Replica Gun Gift Displayed Before Being Destroyed

Documents released this week show the replica was presented to former AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw during Patel's visit. Internal AFP messages suggest staff initially welcomed the unusual gift.

One staff member sent a message reading, 'Directors gift to the boss!! 3D,' alongside a photograph of the item. Another email thanked colleagues for helping with 'the FBI gun', adding that it was 'now being displayed proudly in the commissioner's office!'

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The released documents heavily redacted photographs of the replica, stating their disclosure could reasonably be expected to damage Australia's international relations.

That display proved short-lived.

After Krissy Barrett became AFP Commissioner in October 2025, she ordered the item to be destroyed. An AFP spokesperson later confirmed the object was 'a challenge coin display featuring a 3D-printed imitation pistol'.

The spokesperson said the AFP's forensic firearms team examined the item and confirmed it was 'an inoperable, imitation pistol'. Even so, the commissioner's office decided it should not be retained.

According to the AFP gift registry included in the documents, the display 'has been destroyed on advice from ACT Firearms Registry'.

Australia's Firearms Laws Affect Gifts in New Zealand

New Zealand has some of the toughest firearms laws in the world, particularly after the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks prompted sweeping reforms. Under the country's Arms Act, pistols are tightly controlled and require a specific endorsement beyond a standard firearms licence. Authorities also take a cautious approach to imitation and 3D-printed firearms if they can be converted into working weapons.

The Australian case closely mirrors what happened in New Zealand after Patel reportedly presented three similar replica pistols to law enforcement officials there.

New Zealand authorities described the items as challenge coin display stands incorporating 3D-printed imitation firearms. However, after technical examinations, officials concluded the replicas were potentially operable and destroyed them in accordance with the country's firearms legislation.

Other Gifts From Patel

The newly released AFP documents also shed light on another gift Patel presented during the visit.

Former commissioner Kershaw received approval to retain a bottle of Woodford Reserve bourbon valued between A$51 and A$100 (£25 and £49) upon his retirement.

The bourbon brand drew attention earlier this year after reports claimed Patel had given personalised bottles featuring his name, title and an FBI shield to officials. Responding to those reports in May, FBI Assistant Director Ben Williamson defended the practice.

'The Atlantic's premise is false and misleading. The bottles in question are part of a common practice in the FBI that started well over a decade ago, long before Director Patel arrived,' Williamson said.

He added that senior FBI officials had long exchanged commemorative gifts during formal events in accordance with ethics rules and said Patel had 'followed all applicable ethical guidelines and pays for any personal gift himself'.

The Australian documents do not indicate whether Kershaw's bottle contained any personalisation similar to those described in previous reports.

Patel's visit to Australia was also highlighted in social media posts published by the US Embassy in Australia, which showed him with Sydney Harbour in the background describing Australia as 'a reliable ally in the region'.

The embassy said discussions between Patel and Australian officials centred on combating transnational crime, cyber threats and other shared security challenges.