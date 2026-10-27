Piers Morgan has vowed to condemn Thomas Markle 'unreservedly' if child abuse allegations against him are proven true, after explosive claims that child sexual abuse material was found at Markle's former home in the Philippines. Markle denies the accusations and, according to the supplied report, has not been formally charged.

Morgan made his comments on X in response to a report about an earlier warning letter. The exchange followed allegations from Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., who reported discovering child sexual abuse material in boxes and hard drives at his father's former home in the Philippines.

The report states that the Philippines Justice Department's child abuse unit confirmed the matter was under investigation.

Morgan Demands Meghan Warning Letter is Published

Morgan was responding to reports that Markle's ex-wife had written to Meghan Markle warning about alleged child abuse involving her father. He called for the letter's publication so its contents could be examined.

'If true, this makes it even more inexplicable that nothing was done at the time. The letter should be published so we can see exactly what claims were made.'

A social media user then accused Morgan of previously supporting Thomas Markle. The broadcaster responded by making clear that he would condemn him if the allegations proved true.

'Yes, and if he turns out to have been a child abuser, I will obviously condemn him unreservedly.'

Morgan also questioned the response of the police and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, asserting that they had received an earlier warning.

'But unlike the police and the Sussexes, I wasn't tipped off he might be, eight years ago. Why was nothing done? Why was nothing said? These are big questions that need answers.'

The supplied material does not establish that authorities failed to act. Meghan's statement describes assurances that allegations were being investigated.

Meghan Details 2018 Warning and Explains Family Distance

In a statement to People, Meghan described her distress at the news concerning her estranged father and outlined how an earlier warning had reached her.

'I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.'

She dated the warning to 2018, describing a letter sent to police and subsequently shared with her.

'In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.'

Meghan also linked her decision to prevent contact between her father and her children to concerns for their protection.

'I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them. I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.'

Yes, and if he turns out to have been a child abuser, I will obviously condemn him unreservedly. But unlike the police and the Sussexes, I wasn’t tipped off he might be, eight years ago. Why was nothing done? Why was nothing said? These are big questions that need answers. https://t.co/dZiIdo4hto — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 24, 2026

Notifications to Authorities Around the World

According to the report, Thomas Markle Jr. reported the material to Philippine authorities, the FBI hotline, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and state police in Pennsylvania.

The report attributes confirmation of an investigation to the Philippines Justice Department's child abuse unit. It does not establish what action the other organisations named have taken following the reported notifications.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the allegations from the supplied material. Thomas Markle Sr. has denied all accusations and, according to the report, has not been formally charged.