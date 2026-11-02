The mystery surrounding serial killer Jurek Walter's suspected accomplice is set to deepen in the next episode of Apple TV's Nocturne, as Saga Bauer goes undercover inside the psychiatric hospital where he is being held. With Jonah Lynn investigating a series of cryptic clues outside, Episode 3 could bring the investigators closer to identifying the person helping the killer.

The first two episodes have introduced several possible connections, including a missing woman from Jonah's past and a hospital worker who has become increasingly vulnerable to Jurek's manipulation. However, the identity and role of the person coordinating events beyond the hospital walls remain uncertain.

Is Rebecca the Woman Helping Jurek Walter?

One of the strongest leads points towards Rebecca, the missing wife of Jonah's former partner, Sam Mendel. Jonah has long suspected that Jurek had an accomplice because the killer was already in custody when Michael and Felicia Frost disappeared.

The investigation takes a significant turn when Michael, who vanished with his sister three years earlier, is found alive. During questioning, he describes a woman who protected him and Felicia, referring to her as Becky and mentioning a distinctive problem with her eye.

Jonah recognises the description as potentially matching Rebecca, raising the possibility that she was involved in the children's disappearance. However, her precise role remains unclear. She could have been helping Jurek, acting under his influence or even been another victim of his manipulation.

The second episode also reveals that Jonah visits the home of Sally Gifford, a former nurse connected to Jurek. The property appears to have been disturbed, with signs suggesting that Sally and her family may have left in a hurry. A mysterious symbol discovered nearby adds another unsettling clue to the investigation.

Why Karl Anders Could Be Key to the Mystery

Inside Riverside Psychiatric Hospital, Jurek has been working to manipulate Karl Anders, a nurse assigned to the restricted housing unit.

Despite warnings about the danger of engaging with the convicted killer, Karl becomes increasingly drawn into his orbit. Jurek learns personal details about him, gains his trust and uses that relationship to influence events inside the facility.

He even frames another member of staff by planting a misleading message, allowing Karl to escape suspicion. The incident demonstrates how Jurek can manipulate people without leaving his cell.

Karl's involvement raises an important question: is he knowingly helping Jurek, or does he believe he is simply assisting someone who has earned his sympathy? His actions could provide the investigators with a way to trace the killer's communications beyond the hospital.

Jonah and Saga Join Forces in Episode 3

Saga decides that the best way to understand Jurek's influence is to get close to him. She volunteers to enter the psychiatric facility undercover, adopting a false identity and hoping to observe the killer without revealing her true purpose.

Jonah is understandably concerned because of his history with Jurek, but he ultimately supports the operation. The plan involves a hidden transmitter concealed in a cross necklace, although the device is taken away during Saga's admission process.

The official synopsis for Episode 3, titled Eyes on the Inside, suggests that Saga will face further difficulties when communication goes dark, and she is forced to find another way to gather information. Meanwhile, Jonah investigates a cryptic symbol that could connect the events inside the hospital with the activity outside.

When Does 'Nocturne' Episode 3 Come Out?

The third episode of Nocturne is scheduled to arrive on Apple TV on Friday, 6 November 2026. It follows the show's two-episode premiere on 30 October.

The series has 10 episodes in its first season, with new instalments arriving weekly. The season finale is scheduled for 25 December 2026.

Although Rebecca remains a compelling possibility, the series has not yet confirmed that she is Jurek's accomplice. Karl's growing involvement and the mysterious symbols suggest that the killer's network may be more complicated than Jonah initially suspected.

With Saga now inside the facility and Jonah following the clues outside, Episode 3 could reveal whether the two investigators are finally closing in on the person helping Jurek Walter.