Some pieces of vital information about Apple's much-awaited mobile operating system, iOS 17 have surfaced online. The American tech giant is reportedly prepping to give us our first look at its next-gen mobile OS at WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2023.

Ahead of WWDC, which is slated to kick off on June 5, new details about iOS 17 have been revealed. The latest leak suggests the next iteration of iPhone software will boast an impressive array of features. A fairly credible insider has divulged these key details via a Weibo post.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, the same source correctly leaked the Yellow iPhone 14 ahead of its official unveiling. Apple's iOS 17 has been subject to a lot of leaks and speculations lately. For instance, the mobile OS will reportedly feature a journaling app that will help users improve their mental health. The recently surfaced leak sheds more light on what iOS 17 has to offer.

Apple Music

According to the latest leak, Apple Music will undergo a radical overhaul in iOS 17. The UI (user interface) will get a major redesign with fewer screen text and more imagery and graphics. Moreover, iOS 17 could let you view Apple Music lyrics on the lock screen.

Lock screen

To recap, Apple introduced lock screen customisation with iOS 16 last year. Now, the leaker claims this feature will be enhanced in iOS 17. Reportedly, the lock screen will get options for emojis, fonts, wallpapers, and "other functions."

This could also include the custom lock screen design sharing feature. To those unaware, Apple currently allows people to share their custom Apple Watch faces.

New Control Center

The leak indicates the American tech giant will be making some changes to the Control Center UI as well. This shred of information aligns with an earlier report by the MacRumors forum that revealed iOS 17 will see Control Center getting a much-needed redesign. Regrettably, the leak does not concede a lot of details about the newfangled iOS 17 Control Center.

Nevertheless, an earlier leak claims the Control Center is set to get "radical changes" to the UI. Aside from this, it will reportedly get improved customisation options.

Improved App library, flashlight control

Lastly, iOS 17 could bring new custom categories, coupled with a slew of organisation features to the App library. Other notable changes could include a new "step-less" adjustment for the flashlight. So, it is safe to assume that the next-gen mobile OS will bring better flashlight control rather than making users choose from three pre-set brightness options.

iOS 17: What else to expect?

Some tech watchers have made educated guesses on when Apple could officially reveal iOS 17. An earlier report claims the company will reveal iOS 17 at a live-streamed keynote on the first day of WWDC on June 5. The mobile OS will be initially released in beta form to developers. It will be available in public beta before officially releasing sometime in September, alongside the iPhone 15 series.

If rumours making the rounds online turn out to be true, iOS 17 will allow users to install from third-party app stores. However, this feature may be limited to the EU. So, the Apple App Store will be the only option for everyone outside the European Union. According to Apple software analyst, 9:41, iOS 17 will bring a myriad of new features to Apple devices.

This includes Dynamic Island functionality, a new UI in the Health app, active widgets, more Focus mode filters, and custom accessibility settings. It will be interesting to see which iPhone will get iOS 17 this year. The word on the street is that any device running iOS 16 will be compatible with Apple's latest mobile OS. However, some reports claim iPhone 8 series and iPhone X will not get the upgrade.