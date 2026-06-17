When Josh Fairbairn arrived in China 15 years ago with $500 and an idea to build headphones, the sourcing industry was already crowded. Everyone was trying to source products. Very few were trying to build great ones.

Great Products Are Not Sourced. They Are Built From Scratch.

That distinction, between sourcing and building, became the foundation of Morpho, the manufacturing company Fairbairn founded and has spent over a decade refining.

'Great products are not sourced,' Josh Fairbairn writes in Morpho's newly published annual Mode of Operation letter. 'They are built from scratch.'

The letter, released publicly, outlines three strategic priorities for Morpho in 2026-2027: Build Fewer, Better Products; Strengthen the Morpho Platform; and Expand Internal Brands. It reads less like a corporate update and more like a manifesto, challenging the prevailing assumptions about what it takes to succeed in hardware.

Most founders think the hard part is the campaign—the crowdfunding, the prototype, the viral video. But Fairbairn learned the hard way: the real challenge comes afterward.

His first product, a headphone campaign, raised $20,000 on day one. Then he got on a bus to pick up the prototype. It was terrible.

He had to cancel the campaign. He had to refund every backer.

Standing in that mess, something shifted. He realized he wasn't the only one. There were thousands of people with real ideas and real money who had no clear roadmap for building a product. Manufacturing was complicated, and nobody was helping founders navigate it honestly.

He didn't want to dig for gold anymore. He wanted to sell shovels.

That pivot from creator to enabler launched Morpho's true business: helping founders navigate 'the difficult middle', the complex space between concept and mass production where most hardware projects quietly fall apart.

Morpho's manufacturing process begins long before production starts. Each project receives a comprehensive quality standard document that establishes tolerances, inspection methods, and defect categories before tooling begins. Critical components are sourced directly from qualified suppliers and individually inspected before entering assembly lines. This systematic approach, known as the Component Control Method, protects the integrity of every product and ensures that what leaves the factory matches what was designed.

Why 'Capability Decision' Is the Most Important Phrase in Manufacturing Today

The company emphasizes Design for Manufacturability (DFM) analysis, conducting extensive reviews before any tooling investment. This approach prevents founders from committing significant capital to designs that cannot be reliably produced at scale.

'Quality is engineered in from the beginning, not inspected out at the end,' Fairbairn explains.

China has evolved as a manufacturing destination. The old narrative of cheap labor and low-cost production has been replaced by something more sophisticated. In 2025, China contributed approximately 30% of global manufacturing added value, maintaining its position as the world's largest manufacturing powerhouse for 16 consecutive years. (China Briefing)

Made in China 2025, the national strategic plan launched in 2015 to upgrade the country's manufacturing capabilities, achieved over 86% of its targets across 10 key sectors, according to Soutt, CIER Economic Outlook, and Bloomberg Intelligence research. The initiative fully achieved goals in electric vehicles, solar panels, and renewable energy, while robotics saw strong progress with China installing over half the world's industrial robots.

'China's huge domestic market, complete industrial system, and highly efficient infrastructure still make the country the most attractive destination for investment,' said Xin Baoan, vice minister of industry and information technology, in 2019.

Morpho's approach reflects this evolved reality. Rather than chasing the lowest possible price, the company focuses on building the best version of each product in its category.

Looking Ahead

Morpho continues to expand its capabilities while maintaining a focus on quality over quantity. The company is building fewer, better products—both for clients and through its internal development division, Morpho Stagegate, which has launched products including écoute headphones and BrainBlink.

The goal remains unchanged: help founders build products that deserve to exist.

'Experiences that appear effortless usually require enormous iteration behind the scenes,' Fairbairn writes. 'When Morpho works on a product, the goal is simple: Build the best version of that product in its category. Not the cheapest. Not the fastest. The best.'

The annual Mode of Operation letter marks a new chapter in Morpho's approach to transparency. By publishing this document publicly, the company invites founders, partners, and the broader hardware community into a conversation that most manufacturing companies keep behind closed doors.

Morpho is not trying to build the most products. They are trying to build the right ones.