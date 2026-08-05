US stocks hit fresh records on Tuesday as the Dow closed above 54,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 reached an all-time high, but the rally reviving millions of 401(k) balances rests on a handful of AI stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 907 points, or 1.71%, to finish at 54,086, its fourth straight gain and biggest single-session gain since June. The S&P 500 rose 1.79% to 7,737, its first record in two months, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.59% and pushed back above 26,000.

Records Built on a Narrow Base

The strength hides a lopsided market. The 10 largest companies in the S&P 500 now account for roughly 38% of its total value, according to FactSet data, about 10 percentage points above the peak of the dot-com era. The seven biggest tech names, led by Nvidia, make up close to a third of the index on their own.

That matters because US index funds are the default holding in most workplace retirement plans, so they ride on the same small cluster of AI winners. When those names climb together, balances soar. When they fall together, little is left to cushion the drop.

Tuesday showed the upside. Palantir soared close to 29%, its strongest day in more than two years, after quarterly results its chief executive Alex Karp called 'otherworldly'. Semiconductors rallied hard, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up about 6%, while Caterpillar climbed after its revenue topped $20 billion ($14.8 billion) for the first time.

A day earlier, Amazon became the newest company worth $3 trillion ($2.2 trillion).

Why Your 401(K) Just Bounced Back

The gains matter because the summer was brutal. After sliding to a low on 29 July, the Nasdaq has surged almost 9% in a week, pulling retirement accounts back from the red. For savers who checked their balances in late July and looked away, the turnaround has been fast.

But the same concentration that powered the rebound makes it fragile. In early June, the seven largest stocks shed around $2 trillion ($1.48 trillion) in a matter of weeks, dragging the whole index lower even as hundreds of smaller companies held steady.

The Warning Sign After the Bell

The risk showed up within hours. In late Tuesday trading, SpaceX fell as much as 8% after its first earnings report since going public in June, as the company said capital spending climbed to $18.4 billion ($13.7 billion) in the second quarter. Chipmaker AMD dropped about 8% after its results only edged past forecasts.

Neither slide dented the record close, yet both showed how fast sentiment can turn when a few heavyweights disappoint. Wild swings in South Korean tech shares this week made the same point about markets leaning on one theme.

What Comes Next for Savers

Investors are also facing the first weeks of Kevin Warsh's term as Federal Reserve chairman, with sticky inflation fuelling bets that rates hold steady or rise. Higher rates tend to squeeze the richly valued tech stocks now carrying the market.

Attention turns to fresh labour data, with ADP's private payrolls report due Wednesday and the July jobs report on Friday. Early Wednesday, US futures pointed slightly higher, though the Nasdaq 100 slipped, a reminder that this record rally still hangs on a short list of names.