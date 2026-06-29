At least 117 dogs have been found buried at a California animal sanctuary run by long‑trusted local rescuer Shannon Miranda, after deputies uncovered canine skulls, bones and more than 600 discarded collars on the 50‑acre property. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office revealed that many of the animals appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, triggering a major criminal investigation into the sanctuary's operations and the man who ran it as a supposed safe haven for unwanted pets.

Shannon Miranda ran the rescue for nearly three decades and was considered a trusted fixture in the local community, making the allegations of betrayal deeply profound. The sweeping search of the property followed months of quiet investigative work by detectives after they received credible information in April regarding felony animal abuse, animal cruelty, fraud and conspiracy.

Court records reveal the breakthrough came from two local animal advocates, including an individual who owns property adjacent to the sanctuary. This neighbour used hidden trail cameras to monitor activity near a suspected burial site, eventually entering the property independently to dig up decomposing canine remains and present their findings to the police.

Read more California 'No-Kill' Animal Rescue Under Investigation After 117 Dead Dogs With Gunshot Wounds Were Found California 'No-Kill' Animal Rescue Under Investigation After 117 Dead Dogs With Gunshot Wounds Were Found

The Man Behind The Sanctuary: From Local Hero To Fraud Probe

Once a celebrated figure in the Northern California animal welfare scene, 55‑year‑old Shannon Miranda founded the rescue 28 years ago as therapy following a devastating 1994 lumber mill accident. His facility was so highly regarded that it earned a California State Assembly award in 2007.

However, current investigations paint a much darker picture. According to Detective Julian Aguilera's affidavit, Miranda deliberately lied to authorities and partner shelters, including an Oakland facility, by claiming dead dogs had been successfully adopted. Investigators conclude Miranda killed the animals in a calculated money‑making scheme, freeing up space to continually accept new transfers and collect intake fees while deceiving the public.

Inside The Ranch: How Detectives Uncovered The Alleged Carnage

The details that emerged from the subsequent forensic sweep of the ranch are disturbing, painting a deeply troubling picture of what happened behind closed doors. On Thursday, investigators located a specific area inside a barn where they believe numerous dogs were likely killed.

Near this suspected execution site, deputies discovered more than 600 dog collars, a physical record of the animals that passed through the facility. Sheriff William Honsal did not mince his words when describing the situation, publicly branding the location a 'horrific scene'.

To get a clear picture of what lay beneath the soil, forensic teams deployed ground‑penetrating radar across an open field on the property. The radar scans guided teams to the intact remains of the 117 dogs, which were found buried in various stages of decomposition. On‑site X‑rays of 70 recovered bodies revealed bullet fragments, indicating gunshot wounds as the primary cause of death for many exhumed animals.

The Defiant Defence Of Sanctuary Founder Shannon Miranda

Despite the mounting evidence uncovered in the fields and barns of Fortuna, no formal criminal charges have been filed against anyone connected to the operation. The facility functioned by collecting fees from animal shelter transfers, alongside public donations intended to cover the everyday costs of food, housing, veterinary care, medications and staffing. Hundreds of dogs were turned over by citizens and municipal shelters under the assumption they would be cared for indefinitely.

Before the scale of the graves was made public, Shannon Miranda released a formal statement on the shelter's website on June 18 addressing the rumours. In his written response, he argued that recent media coverage presented an incomplete and, in some cases, inaccurate picture of our work.

He insisted that the core mission remained focused on saving as many animals as safely possible, balancing compassion with public safety. He wrote that Miranda's Rescue is a no‑kill rescue where animals are never euthanised simply to make space.

However, the founder did acknowledge that rare circumstances exist where ending an animal's life becomes necessary. In his statement, he maintained that euthanasia is only utilised when an animal suffers from a terminal condition or poses a serious, ongoing danger to people or other animals.

In those situations, he stated that the organisation makes the most humane and responsible decision possible. The volume of buried bodies and discarded collars found by the sheriff's office has left the local community searching for answers that the current documentation cannot provide.

Just horrifying. Dog mass grave found in California:



Authorities have discovered the remains of 117 dogs, many dead of gunshot wounds, at a supposed "no kill" shelter in Humboldt County, CA.



The poor dogs, including some remains in advanced stages of decomposition, were found… pic.twitter.com/ab5L5MpWp6 — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) June 28, 2026

What Comes Next In The California Shelter Deaths Case?

Processing this amount of grim material will take the sheriff's department considerable time. Sheriff Honsal emphasised that the complex investigation 'is just getting started', with a tremendous amount of data to process and witnesses to interview.

The scale of the forensic operation suggests that investigators are preparing for a lengthy legal process as they attempt to reconcile the sanctuary's public promises with the reality uncovered beneath its fields.