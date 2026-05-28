The Los Angeles Lakers carried out a fresh wave of layoffs on Wednesday in their downtown LA headquarters, cutting at least 15 jobs across communications, marketing and sales as part of a sweeping restructuring led by new majority owner Mark Walter.

According to people familiar with the Lakers' layoffs, who were not authorised to speak publicly, the staff were informed earlier in the day that their roles were being eliminated as the franchise continues to retool almost every aspect of its business.

The Lakers have been in a state of controlled upheaval since Walter, who also owns the Dodgers, completed a record-setting $10 billion takeover of the NBA team in October.

The deal formally ended more than four decades of Buss family control and, with it, the long-running image of the Lakers as a tightly held, almost dynastic, family operation. What has followed has been a calculated move towards a more corporate, data-driven model, touching both the front office and the club's commercial arm.

Lakers Layoffs Underscore Walter's Break From The 'Family Business' Era

The reports came after a series of front-office changes that signalled Walter's impatience with legacy structures. Earlier this week, the Lakers hired Rohan Ramadas from the New Orleans Pelicans as an assistant general manager tasked with overseeing strategy and data systems, a role that explicitly leans into analytics and process.

The current front office, still led by President of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, is also set to add another assistant general manager, this one focused on scouting and player development.

On paper, the dual hires suggest Walter wants clearly delineated lanes: one for numbers and infrastructure, another for talent identification. In practice, they also underline a truth many long-serving employees are now living through.

The club that once marketed itself as a family is operating more like a blue-chip corporation, with specialist executives, leaner teams and less sentimentality about who stays.

The Lakers operated as a family business for more than 45 years under the late Jerry Buss and then under his children, a period during which the franchise matured into one of the world's best-known sports brands. That legacy is still splashed across the rafters and the trophy cabinet, but it offers little insulation for staff whose job titles no longer fit the new organisational chart.

People briefed on the Lakers' layoffs say roles across multiple departments were affected, particularly in areas tied to communications, marketing and sales.

Exact titles were not disclosed, and the team has not released a full breakdown of the cuts, leaving some uncertainty about the final number.

For now, 'at least 15' is the figure multiple sources have converged on.

New Business Leadership Drives Strategic Shift Behind Lakers Layoffs

If the basketball side is being reengineered, the business operation is being rebuilt almost from the ground up. Walter installed former Dodgers executive vice president and chief marketing officer Lon Rosen as president of business operations, handing him the mandate to modernise the Lakers' revenue generation and management.

Rosen has moved quickly. He created two new senior positions explicitly designed to 'boost revenue and oversee business strategy,' according to people familiar with the restructuring. Into those roles came another pair of outsiders with experience at rival clubs and in adjacent markets.

Michael Spetner, who also most recently worked at the Dodgers, was appointed chief strategy and growth officer, a title that leaves little doubt about his brief. Alongside him, Ryan Kantor, previously a business executive with the Clippers, joined as vice president of global partnerships.

Kantor's arrival hints at an aggressive push into international sponsorships and commercial tie-ups, an area where the Lakers' global profile has long seemed underleveraged.

There is a logic to all of this, even if it feels brutal from the inside. A $10 billion valuation brings expectations. Owners at that level want clearer lines of accountability, more measurable returns, and a hierarchy that mirrors that of other major entertainment businesses.

Front offices that grew organically over decades, with overlapping responsibilities and informal power centres, rarely survive such a shift intact.

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What is missing so far is a detailed explanation from the Lakers themselves. The organisation has not publicly commented on Wednesday's layoffs, nor has it set out in concrete terms what the end state of this restructuring will look like.

Staff who remain are left reading the runes of each new hire and each quiet departure, trying to work out whether the club they joined will still exist a year from now.

None of the internal documents outlining the restructuring has been made public, so much of the picture relies on accounts from those inside the building.

Until the Lakers release fuller information, the precise scope of the layoffs and the longer-term staffing plan cannot be confirmed.

What is clear is that Walter's takeover has ended any illusion that the Lakers could stay half-family concern, half-global corporation.

The team that once relied on reputation and star power is now being refitted for an era of spreadsheets and strategy decks, and the human cost of that transition is starting to show on the payroll list.