ESPN is preparing a fresh wave of layoffs in the United States in the coming months, with on-air presenters and analysts now in the firing line after its acquisition of NFL Network and a broader Disney cost-cutting drive, according to a report by Front Office Sports.

ESPN has already had one clear-out this year. Around 30 off-camera staff were let go in the spring, part of a much larger cull at parent company Disney that hit roughly 1,000 employees, largely in its 'experiences' division of theme parks and cruise lines. At the time, the sports broadcaster cut quietly around the edges. This next phase looks more visible, and more personal, to viewers who build their routines around familiar faces.

ESPN Layoffs Tied to NFL Network Deal

The latest development is closely linked to the NFL Network deal that formally closed earlier this year. Under that arrangement, ESPN absorbed NFL Network's operations while the league acquired a 10% stake in ESPN itself. Every former NFL Network employee is now on ESPN's books.

On paper, that looked like a statement of long-term commitment to live sport, especially American football, at a time when traditional cable is under pressure from cord-cutting and streaming. In practice, it has created exactly the kind of duplication corporate strategists like to pounce on.

Another round of layoffs is coming this summer at ESPN, sources told Front Office Sports.



Story from @sportsrapport ⬇️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 4, 2026

Front Office Sports reporter Ryan Glasspiegel cites company sources who say the NFL Network purchase is a 'major factor' behind the fresh ESPN layoffs. Put bluntly, you do not need two full production teams, two sets of editors, or two overlapping talent rosters once the brands sit under the same roof. Even profitable companies, and ESPN remains one of Disney's most valuable assets, are conditioned to look for 'efficiencies' after a merger. In human terms, that usually means jobs.

Glasspiel also notes that while all NFL Network staff technically found a home at ESPN, some may now be vulnerable as executives work through what the integrated operation should actually look like five years from now. That long-term planning is rarely kind to legacy positions that look, on a spreadsheet, like a repeat of something already in Bristol or Los Angeles.

On-Air ESPN Talent No Longer Untouchable

The first 2024 round of ESPN layoffs hit people viewers never see. Engineers, producers, back-office staff vital to the product, but invisible to most fans. This time, Glasspiegel reports, both on- and off-air employees are expected to be affected.

That is an emotionally different proposition for any broadcaster. Presenters, commentators and pundits carry not only salaries but a kind of informal contract with the audience. When they disappear, viewers notice. They ask questions. They go online.

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There is a certain harsh logic playing out here. ESPN has recently committed to expensive new rights deals with WWE and the NBA, stacking those on top of the immense cost of NFL rights, which could climb by billions of dollars in the coming years if Disney and ESPN want to keep the league on their channels and platforms. The company is also still trying to navigate a world in which millions of American households each year decide they no longer need a traditional cable bundle at all.

In that squeezed environment, talent who command premium pay become tempting targets. It is not yet clear which departments, shows or individuals face the most risk. There is also no confirmation that non-ESPN units within Disney will be folded into this next round, though earlier this year Deadline reported the company was already considering further cuts across the wider group. For now, detailed lists of affected roles have not been made public, so everything beyond the basic outline of Glasspiegel's reporting should be taken with a grain of salt.

Disney has not issued a detailed public statement on this specific phase of ESPN layoffs. In prior rounds, executives have leaned on familiar language about 'strategic realignment' and 'future-focused investment,' insisting the goal is not simply to shrink but to shift resources into live rights, digital platforms and direct-to-consumer products.

ESPN reportedly planning another round of layoffs, including on-air talent https://t.co/xue85LPsnE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 5, 2026

Privately, staff know the pattern. A major corporate transaction such as the NFL Network acquisition lands. Synergies are promised. Then, quietly, redundancy notices start to appear in inboxes. For all the talk of transformation, it still looks and feels like a cost-cutting exercise for the people asked to carry out their final show, log out of their company email and walk out of a building that is suddenly a little too efficient.