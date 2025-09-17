Russia has launched a wave of drone strikes over the past week against Ukraine's railway power substations, aiming to sever civilian mobility and strain the national economy. The attacks, concentrated in the Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro regions, are part of a calculated strategy to disrupt railway services that are vital for both military logistics and economic activity. Ukraine's Railways company and government officials confirmed the damage and disruption, while Moscow has not issued an official comment.

What Is Being Targeted and Why

Railway power substations supply electricity to key segments of the national rail system, enabling passenger and freight services across Ukraine. By striking these energy nodes, Russia is not only impeding military supply lines but also seeking to hamper civilian train travel, agricultural exports and industrial freight. The loss of rail connectivity risks isolating communities and slowing the flow of goods vital for Ukraine's wartime economy.

Ukraine's Railways reported that multiple substations have been damaged, and railway lines remain non-operational in affected areas. Restoration efforts are ongoing but hampered by persistent security threats.

Ukrainian officials say that power outages are preventing rail traffic from resuming, forcing passengers and freight to shift to alternative transport, which is costly and inefficient under wartime conditions.

Pattern of Targeting Energy and Infrastructure

This tactic echoes earlier Russian campaigns aimed at Ukraine's energy grid and transport network, especially during winter months. In previous years, Moscow deployed missile and drone strikes to damage power plants and civilian energy infrastructure, leaving millions without electricity and heating.

By focusing on railway substations now, Russia appears to be intensifying its attempt to cripple Ukraine's energy and transport backbone before the winter season.

Analysts interpret this as a move to destabilise the economy, reduce export capacity and pressure the Ukrainian civilian population through prolonged infrastructure breakdowns.

Impact on Civilian Mobility and Economy

Railways are essential in Ukraine for moving people, food, and industrial goods. Damage to railway power stations disrupts commuter services, leading to cancellation of passenger trains, reduced freight capacity and logistical bottlenecks for domestic goods and exports.

Ukraine's agricultural sector, which heavily depends on rail transport to move grain and produce to ports, is particularly vulnerable. Export delays could impact global food markets, given Ukraine's role as a major grain supplier.

Local residents in affected regions report longer travel times, increased transportation costs and uncertainty over schedules. Farmers in the Kharkiv region would also struggle to deliver harvests to processing facilities and ports.

Ukrainian officials and industry analysts have cautioned that ongoing disruptions to rail infrastructure could lead to significant financial losses for the freight sector and reduce export capacity in the coming months.

Ukrainian Response and Repair Efforts

Following the latest drone attacks on railway infrastructure, Ukrainian Railways reported that emergency crews were dispatched under military protection to restore damaged substations and reconnect power.

Officials confirmed that repair work began immediately after the strikes, but cautioned that full restoration would depend on security conditions and the scale of damage.

The State Agency for Restoration and Ukrenergo have previously reported building protective structures at key substations nationwide to reduce vulnerability to drone and missile strikes, part of ongoing efforts to safeguard critical infrastructure.

While these measures mainly focus on energy transmission facilities, they are also critical to maintaining transport operations that rely on stable electricity supply.