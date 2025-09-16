Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the surge in political violence following the assassination of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, stating that 'nonviolent resolutions and decisions are made not by bullets but by ballots.'

In a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he highlighted the global risks posed by rising political extremism and questioned how democracies can respond to individuals who reject free speech and resort to violence.

Kirk, whom Netanyahu described as a 'lion-hearted friend of Israel,' was fatally shot on 10 September 2025 during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Netanyahu's Broader Remarks on Political Extremism

In the wake of the assassination of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Prime Minister Netanyahu warned of the wider dangers political violence poses to democracies worldwide.

He voiced alarm at the surge in extremism, saying, 'These people grow increasingly violent. And the more they claim to defend democracy, the more they endanger it. They insist the greatest threat to democracy is democracy itself.'

Netanyahu also stressed the duty of political leaders to safeguard democratic values. He declared, 'True democracy means ensuring it cannot be destroyed,' underscoring the need to defend institutions against those determined to weaken them.

US Political Reactions

The assassination has prompted a range of responses from US political figures. President Donald Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff and announced plans to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously, though his actions faced criticism for not equally honouring other victims of political violence.

Meanwhile, Senator Chris Murphy expressed concern that the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination could be exploited for political purposes, warning that some groups might use the event to target opponents or influence public discourse.

Broader Context: Rise in Political Violence

The assassination has intensified fears of escalating political violence in the US Experts warn of a 'vicious spiral' of retaliatory attacks, fueled by deepening divisions and the proliferation of extremist ideologies online.

Since early 2021, the United States has experienced several hundred politically motivated violent incidents, with reports indicating over 300 such attacks recorded between 2021 and the end of 2024.

According to University of Maryland researcher, Michael Jensen, the first half of 2025 alone saw approximately 150 additional politically motivated assaults, nearly doubling the previous year's rate.

These incidents include assassinations, attempts on public officials, and politically charged attacks across the ideological spectrum.

Suspect Arrested in Charlie Kirk Assassination

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from St. George, Utah, has been arrested in connection with the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Robinson was apprehended on September 12, 2025, after his father recognised him in security footage and alerted authorities.

Investigators found DNA evidence linking Robinson to the crime scene, including on a towel wrapped around the rifle used in the shooting and a screwdriver found nearby.

A note expressing intent to kill Kirk was also recovered, despite being partially destroyed.

Robinson reportedly held anti-Kirk sentiments, which may have been influenced by his leftist ideology and online radicalisation.

He faces charges including felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated murder and obstruction of justice, with formal charges expected soon.

Memorial Plans for Charlie Kirk

A memorial service for Charlie Kirk is scheduled for 21 September 2025 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The ceremony will be attended by family, friends, and political figures, celebrating Kirk's legacy and commitment to political discourse.