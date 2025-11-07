A 32-year-old mother of four has been shot dead in Whitestown, Indiana, after entering the wrong home in what police describe as a tragic case of mistaken identity.

The victim, Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velasquez, a Guatemalan immigrant working as a house cleaner, was fatally struck by a single bullet after she and her husband accidentally arrived at the wrong address while reporting for work on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, according to People.

What Happened

Whitestown officers were called to a private residence after reports of a shooting. According to the victim's brother and local police, Rios Perez de Velasquez arrived with her husband to clean a home and mistakenly went to the wrong address. She attempted to open the door with a key, believing it was the property she was scheduled to clean. The homeowner, who has not been publicly identified, shot her once. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The family of 32-year-old Maria Florinda Rios Perez will never be the same. The mother of four was shot and killed outside a home when police say she went to the wrong address for a cleaning job. Now, her family is pleading for justice: https://t.co/D2tQDILGYN pic.twitter.com/a7CLeebbUJ — 5NEWS (@5NEWS) November 7, 2025

Family members said she 'fell into the arms of her husband' following the shot. There were no immediate reports of forced entry or a struggle preceding the incident. Police have not released the name of the shooter, and no arrests have been announced at the time of reporting.

Mauricio Velasquez explica cómo ayer a eso de las 6:40 am ellos estaban por ingresar a una de las casas que limpiaban regularmente y mientras Maria Florinda Rios Pérez sacaba las llaves un balazo vino desde adentro sin que la puerta se abriera y le quitó la vida. pic.twitter.com/4NQ3OO7G7y — WI-JO-® (@wijors) November 6, 2025

Investigation And Legal Context

Whitestown Metropolitan Police stated that the investigation is ongoing and that the findings will be referred to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office for review. Authorities have not commented on whether alcohol or drugs played any role, and have not disclosed whether the firearm was licensed.

Legal analysts note that Indiana recognises principles commonly referred to as the castle doctrine, allowing residents to use force if they reasonably fear imminent harm within their home. Whether those standards are met depends on evidence gathered by detectives and the prosecutor's legal assessment. Police statements so far have characterised the shooting as arising from a mistaken address rather than any burglary attempt. Charges had not been filed.

House cleaner, mother of 4, fatally shot in Indiana after showing up at the wrong address



Maria Florinda Rios Perez, a 32-year-old immigrant from Guatemala, died in her husband's arms, her brother said.https://t.co/fQOQ3SuiqD — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) November 7, 2025

Family and Community Response

Relatives described Rios Perez de Velasquez as a devoted mother supporting four children while working cleaning jobs. Speaking to the media, family members said she was trying to earn a living and went to the wrong house. Friends and community members have expressed shock and grief, and calls for more precise guidance on de-escalation and homeowner response protocols have grown online following the incident.

Local authorities have not announced a public vigil, though family statements suggest they are focused on funeral arrangements and support for her children. Any fundraising or assistance efforts referenced by the media remain independently organised by relatives and the community. Police have urged residents to refrain from speculation while the inquiry is ongoing and to share any information that may assist investigators.

What's Next

Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews, review timelines, and assess physical evidence from the scene. The prosecutor will decide whether the facts support criminal charges or whether the shooting will be deemed legally justified under state law. Further official updates are expected once the investigative file is complete.

For now, the case stands as a stark reminder of how a single misunderstanding can lead to irreversible loss, with an investigation focused on facts, law, and accountability.