Among all of the foldable smartphones announced in 2019, Motorola reportedly had the biggest impact among consumers. Sources point out that the nostalgic design, cutting-edge technology, and premium quality struck a chord among consumers. However, it seems that the clamshell Android handset will be missing its original launch date. According to the manufacturer, it seems that it was not able to anticipate the demand.

The original plan was to initiate pre-orders on Thursday, December 26, and ship out sometime the following month. Due to the supply shortage of what is speculated to be key components of the device, the release date for the new Razr will be moved. As indicated by Business Insider, the company is yet to confirm the specific schedule. Meanwhile, it looks like the updated release window is not "a significant shift" from what was detailed earlier.

Thanks to positive reviews from critics and tech industry experts, the above-mentioned mobile phone instantly became the foldable smartphone everyone wanted. "We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to Razr at launch," explained Motorola. What makes this clamshell folder stand above its competitors is the proprietary hinge system, unlike the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, which were prone to develop creases over time.

If left unattended, this will eventually damage the flexible display. Moreover, this leaves an unsightly mark on the screen, which is something consumers do not want to see on a flagship-tier handset. A previous report sheds some light as to how Motorola was able to keep its bendable screen virtually flawless. The unique hinge on the new Razr was designed to account for space needed to keep the substrate from creasing.

The engineers were able to craft a hinge system that allows the flexible OLED to bend just enough as not to damage the plastic laminate. On the other hand, Samsung is believed to be working on the Galaxy Fold 2. Images of the purported prototype have been circulating online and show a clamshell form factor as well. Motorola is not just focusing on the Razr. In fact, it confirmed plans to produce more premium devices in 2020.