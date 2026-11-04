An older man was caught on camera apparently slapping an 18-year-old Turning Point Action volunteer during a heated political exchange outside a New Hampshire polling station on Election Day.

The confrontation took place in Laconia on Tuesday, November 3, prompting criticism from political figures as local police investigated an alleged assault.

Video Shows Older Man Striking Teen in Confrontation at Polls

The incident happened outside Woodland Heights Elementary School in Laconia, New Hampshire, where Turning Point Action representatives were conducting get-out-the-vote activities.

According to local reporting, the 18-year-old volunteer, identified as Rainer Vesey of Old Lyme, Connecticut, was working at the organisation's booth alongside his brother.

Footage of the confrontation, shared by Turning Point Action on X, shows an older man arguing with Vesey before apparently striking him across the face.

An 18-year-old stood his ground at the polls in New Hampshire today and was assaulted for it.



He stayed calm. The left got violent.



Don’t cede the ground, show up to the polls. Your vote helps us outnumber these people. pic.twitter.com/aX43b5EFIT — Turning Point Action (@TPAction) November 3, 2026

The video begins with the man challenging the teenager, saying, 'You have no idea who I am, so how dare you say I don't know much?'

Vesey responds, 'You haven't presented a single statistic.'

The older man then becomes increasingly agitated, arguing that Vesey had also failed to provide evidence to support his position.

He raises his middle finger towards Vesey before saying, 'That's what I know,' and striking him across the face with the back of his hand. The man subsequently walks away as bystanders react to the incident.

While the footage captures the argument and physical confrontation, it does not show what initially sparked their disagreement.

Police Probe Alleged Assault Outside Laconia Polling Place

Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield confirmed that officers responded to the polling location shortly after 3 p.m. following a report of an assault.

Speaking to the Laconia Daily Sun, Canfield said the discussion had become heated before the older man struck the Turning Point Action representative across the face.

The police chief said the act appeared intentional, adding that officers were investigating the incident.

Authorities had identified the alleged assailant and planned to interview him. However, police were not present when the confrontation happened and needed to speak with those involved and potential witnesses.

As of Tuesday evening, no charges had been filed, according to local reporting. Canfield also said he did not know whether Vesey intended to pursue charges.

New Hampshire Officials Denounce Physical Clash at Polls

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan also condemned the incident, saying there was no justification for physical violence at polling locations.

Scanlan told WMUR that he had spoken with the Turning Point Action representative minutes before the alleged assault. He returned to the polling location after receiving an alert about the confrontation.

'There's no place for that in New Hampshire elections. Passions run high in politics and on voting day, but there is absolutely no reason to assault any type of individual at the polling place,' he said.

Laconia Mayor Mike Bordes also criticised the incident, saying people should be able to disagree without resorting to physical violence. 'We can agree to disagree, but physical assault on someone is unacceptable anywhere,' Bordes said.

Social Media Reacts to Viral Turning Point Action Video

The footage sparked a wave of reactions on X, with several users condemning the older man's actions and questioning how an ordinary political disagreement could escalate into a physical confrontation.

Unhinged. I get the anger but this is obviously unacceptable — Crazypants305 (@CrazyCara305) November 4, 2026

Some commenters used the incident to criticise what they described as intolerance among left-wing voters, while others directed their criticism towards older generations.

One user argued that the incident reflected a broader problem with older voters and their political attitudes.

This in a nutshell is the entire problem. Boomers think they know best and all they’ve done is put the country in a debt we’ll never get out of. Need term limits asap but it won’t happen either because we elect spineless republicans — Michael P and 47 others (@Pdonk24) November 4, 2026

Others made more inflammatory claims, with one commenter describing the incident as evidence of 'violence and intolerance' on the left.

The violence and intolerance has always been on the left — BPJ (@bpjauburn) November 4, 2026

The incident has renewed attention on a confrontation between a political advocacy group representative and an older man during Election Day activities in Laconia.

Police had identified the alleged assailant and were continuing their investigation as of Tuesday evening. No charges had been filed at that time.