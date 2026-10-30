A disturbing video showing an Auburn police officer repeatedly punching a man in the middle of a road has sparked public outrage and prompted an investigation into the use of force.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, was placed on administrative leave following the 28 October confrontation in Auburn, Washington.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, appears to show the officer straddling a shirtless man and striking him repeatedly in the head and face as the man raises his hands.

While the video has fuelled questions about the force used, the circumstances leading up to the confrontation remain central to the ongoing investigation.

Viral Auburn Police Video Shows Officer Punching Man Repeatedly

According to The Spokesman-Review, a review of the footage showed the officer striking the man at least 20 times before switching fists and continuing to punch him. However, the video does not capture what happened immediately before the strikes began or the full circumstances of the encounter.

The Auburn Police Department said officers responded at approximately 3:15pm on Wednesday, 28 October, after receiving reports of a man running in and out of traffic and attempting to open the doors of passing vehicles on Auburn Way North.

Police said the man did not comply with the first responding officer's commands, prompting the officer to deploy a Taser. A physical struggle followed when the officer attempted to handcuff him. Four officers were eventually involved in restraining the man, according to the department.

⚠️ WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT



An Auburn, WA officer straddled a man on the ground and punched him in the head more than 20 times before he was handcuffed, according to video. The officer is now on administrative leave. The public deserves a full explanation for this horrific… pic.twitter.com/u2vA1kbtlT — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 29, 2026

The man's family offered a different perspective, telling FOX 13 Seattle that he was experiencing a mental health crisis and appeared confused. They also said he had raised his hands and was attempting to reach his stepdaughter's vehicle.

Witness Jesse Wolf told FOX 13 Seattle that he saw the officer repeatedly striking the man while he was on the ground. Wolf said the man appeared distressed and had visible marks on his face, back and shoulders. He also questioned whether the level of force used was justified.

'The officer was on top of him and he was hitting him in the face repeatedly, and the guy's head was bouncing off the concrete', Wolf said. 'I think it was excessive force. He was clearly unarmed'.

Social Media Users Condemn Auburn Officer's Actions

The footage has prompted strong reactions online, with viewers questioning the officer's conduct and calling for accountability. Some social media users described the video as disturbing, while others demanded disciplinary action or criminal consequences.

One X user wrote, 'That is not law enforcement. That's a crime'. Another commenter called the officer dangerous and demanded that he lose his position after the investigation, writing, 'This officer is dangerous. Once this investigation is complete, he needs to be relieved of duty'.

However, online criticism does not establish whether the officer's actions violated department policy or the law. Those questions remain subject to investigation, and the footage does not show the entire encounter.

That is not law enforcement.



That's a crime. — Catseye (@CatsEye33) October 29, 2026

This officer is dangerous. Once this investigation is complete, he needs to be relieved of duty. — Self determination for all people.👊🏽👊🏼👊🏿 (@CaliGirl998) October 29, 2026

What Happened After the Altercation

The Auburn Police Department confirmed that the officer had been placed on administrative leave while the incident was investigated.

Police spokesperson Kolby Crossley said in an email that the 33-year-old man remained at a local hospital with minor injuries. He was expected to be booked into jail for investigation of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree attempted assault, obstruction and non-felony possession of a controlled substance, Crossley said.

The man's family disputed the account, saying he had been left unconscious following the confrontation. The officer was also taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to local reporting.

The incident remains under review, and no findings about whether the officer's actions complied with department policy have been announced. The investigation will be important in determining what happened before, during and after the encounter, including whether the force used was justified.