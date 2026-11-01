Donald Trump reportedly shared footage of Muhammad Ali's first professional defeat on Truth Social ahead of US midterm elections, revisiting a contest he once described as the greatest sporting event he had witnessed.

Ali lost the heavyweight championship bout to Joe Frazier by unanimous decision on 8 March 1971. Known as the 'Fight of the Century', the contest later featured in Trump's recollections of both his enthusiasm for boxing and his decades-long friendship with Ali.

The reported posts included a screenshot of commentary praising Frazier's performance and describing Ali's defeat in emphatic terms. No explanation from Trump was established in the account, leaving unclear whether he intended any connection between the fight and the approaching elections.

Donald Trump Reportedly Shares Footage of Ali's First Defeat

Trump appeared to post a clip of the bout before reposting it moments later alongside the screenshot. The commentary was attributed to Joshua Aweda, described in the account as a boxing and MMA historian.

The words accompanying the footage were attributed to Aweda rather than presented as Trump's own description of Ali. They contrasted the fighters' styles before focusing on Frazier's ability to maintain pressure and secure victory.

'Two undefeated champions. Two completely different styles', Aweda was quoted as writing. 'Fifteen brutal rounds that tested everything they had. Ali had the speed, movement, and mouth. Frazier had relentless pressure, a vicious left hook, and the heart to keep coming forward. JOE FRAZIER DIDN'T JUST BEAT MUHAMMAD ALI THAT NIGHT. HE PROVED THAT EVEN THE GREATEST CAN BE BROKEN.'

The contest brought together two undefeated boxers who had each held the world heavyweight title. The account described it as the first meeting of its kind. Frazier's victory by unanimous decision brought Ali's unbeaten professional record to an end.

The Contest Donald Trump Remembered as His Greatest Sporting Experience

For Trump, the significance of the fight extended beyond its result. In a 2016 interview following Ali's death, he credited the 'Fight of the Century' with sparking his love of boxing.

He described the bout as 'the greatest sporting event that I've ever seen'. His admiration for the occasion therefore concerned the same evening that concluded with Ali's first professional loss.

Trump was running for president at the time of that interview. His recollections distinguished between Ali's approach inside the ring and the character he encountered away from competition.

'He was two people', Trump told the interviewer. 'In the ring, he was fierce, and outside of the ring, he was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet'.

The comments offered a personal account of an athlete he had known over many years. Alongside his memories of the contest with Frazier, Trump praised Ali's generosity and recalled qualities that had little to do with the outcome of a heavyweight title fight.

Donald Trump's Friendship With Ali Extended Beyond the Ring

Their friendship reportedly dated to at least the 1980's. Ali attended Trump's wedding to Melania in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2005, while Trump attended Ali's charity events.

In his 2016 remarks, he described Ali as a 'terrific guy', 'so generous' and an 'amazing poet.'

The reported sharing of the Frazier footage consequently concerned both a sporting event Trump had long admired and a defeat for someone he knew personally. The accompanying commentary focused on Ali's loss, while Trump's earlier interview had emphasised his affection for the boxer outside the ring.

Ali also released a statement that appeared critical of Trump's calls for a ban on Muslims entering the United States. Its exact wording and date were not established in the account, which described apparent friction without documenting a personal dispute between the two men.