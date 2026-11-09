Ray J warned Adrien Broner's girlfriend that she had 'three minutes' before his 'baby mama' would beat her during a livestream confrontation, after she urged the boxer to leave because she believed he was too drunk to stay.

She had arrived to take Broner home and repeatedly insisted that she would not leave without him. Ray J disputed her description of Broner's condition, maintaining that he was sober and could handle his drink. The disagreement continued as she appealed to Broner and Ray J instructed her to leave.

Ray J Disputes Girlfriend's Alcohol Allegation

'I'm not leaving you here,' Broner's girlfriend repeated during the exchange. Her concern about his drinking prompted an accusation against Ray J, whom she accused of feeding the boxer alcohol.

'He's drunk as f*ck,' she stated. Ray J replied that Broner had ordered the drinks himself. Her description of Broner as drunk and Ray J's insistence that he was sober were opposing statements about his condition.

Much of her frustration was directed at Broner rather than Ray J. She described herself as the only person who had his back and questioned why he would remain there instead of accompanying her.

'Are you really going to make me be alone again?' she asked.

'I save your as, and this is what the fck you do.'

Later, she told Broner that he was not supposed to sit drinking and miss out on life. Broner remained where he was while she continued trying to persuade him to leave.

Ray J Threatens Violence During Exchange

Ray J instructed her to leave the property and stated that security was on the way. 'It's my f*cking house,' he stated, before telling her to get off his step.

He accused her of 'disturbing the peace.' That was Ray J's description of her behaviour during the argument. His remarks also included a threat involving the person he described as his 'baby mama.' 'My baby mama will beat the living daylights out of you,' he warned.

A few minutes later, Ray J told Broner's girlfriend that she had 'three minutes' before that would happen. The remark threatened a future assault, rather than describing an attack that had already occurred.

At another point, he claimed 'the princess' would knock her out and drag her out.

Broner's girlfriend responded directly to his language. 'Stop threatening me,' she stated. 'You've been threatening me all day.'

FULL: Ray J and Adrien Broner’s girl got into a HEATED argument after she tried to take a drunk AB home to look after him, but Ray J refused to let him leave because he wanted to keep drinking 😳



"He's drunk af and you're feeding him all this alcohol.

I came to save your ass and… pic.twitter.com/Nxru4mtOod — Clip King (@clip__king) November 9, 2026

Ray J And Broner Draw Contrasting Reactions

Viewer comments included support for Broner's girlfriend and criticism of Ray J's behaviour. One wrote, 'Ray J should stop enabling AB's drinking fr,' while another described her as 'a real one.'

A different viewer wondered whether Ray J was looking out for Broner by keeping him from leaving in that condition. Others stated that AB needs help. Those comments expressed viewers' opinions about the confrontation and did not establish Broner's condition or Ray J's intentions.

Broner and Ray J have streamed together throughout 2026. During this exchange, the girlfriend's appeals to Broner continued alongside her objections to Ray J's remarks, including her insistence that she would remain with the boxer.

'I'm not leaving you here,' she repeated.