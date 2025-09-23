You'd think the actor behind one of gaming's most unhinged characters would be excited about the next big release from Rockstar. But Steven Ogg, the man who brought Trevor Philips to life in Grand Theft Auto V, isn't feeling the hype for GTA 6.

In fact, he has said he feels 'absolutely nothing inside.' Here's a look at why he's so detached from the franchise.

The Voice of Trevor Weighs In

For millions of fans worldwide, Steven Ogg is recognised as Trevor, one of the most memorable characters in Grand Theft Auto 5. Yet, despite the massive hype for GTA 6, which is expected to be the biggest video game ever, Ogg has said he feels 'absolutely nothing' about the upcoming release.

Despite the worldwide adoration the Grand Theft Auto series has earned him, Steven Ogg was surprisingly candid about his feelings for the franchise. While speaking with YouTuber HarrisonShippp, he explained his indifference by saying he's simply never been a fan of video games.

He's Not the Character

While appearing at a recent convention with co-stars Ned Luke (Michael) and Shawn 'Solo' Fonteno (Franklin), Steven Ogg gave a surprisingly blunt reason for his detachment from the franchise. Standing in front of GTA 5 artwork, he explained to fans that he feels 'absolutely nothing' for the new game because he's not a gamer and has never played one.

The actor continued by describing a recent encounter to illustrate his point. When a fan told him he should play GTA 5, Ogg fired back with a witty comeback, comparing the video game to a classic novel. He recalled telling the person that they should read Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment someday, which left them utterly speechless.

The Dostoevsky Anecdote

The actor went on, turning the tables on his host to test his knowledge of world literature. He asked HarrisonShippp if he knew who Fyodor Dostoevsky was, but the YouTuber, it turns out, did not. Ogg then pressed his point, concluding the conversation with a simple, 'So there you go'.

'Why don't you read that? Are you excited about that book coming out?' See? It's the same thing. Books are my thing', Ogg added.

Although Ogg himself is not a gamer, he has spoken candidly about his work on the series before. He has detailed a cancelled GTA 5 story expansion centred on Trevor, which was ultimately scrapped so Rockstar could focus on GTA Online, per IGN.

In a twist, Ogg has also hinted at a potential return for his character in GTA 6, suggesting he would like to be killed off in the opening as a nod to Trevor's shocking murder of Johnny Klebitz, the protagonist of GTA 4: The Lost and the Damned.

The long wait is almost over for the rest of us. GTA 6, the first new instalment in Rockstar's blockbuster series in more than a decade, is set to arrive on 26 May 2026.

A Different Perspective

For millions around the world, the countdown to GTA 6 is very much on. But for the actor who brought one of the series' most iconic characters to life, the hype is non-existent. Steven Ogg's candid comments serve as a reminder that what we see as a cultural phenomenon is, for the people who create it, just a day job.