Movie trailers are a means for the studios to build excitement for their upcoming projects. Therefore, whenever a new trailer is set to drop, many viewers interested in movies rush to watch it.

In this article, you are going to find out which trailers got the most views within the first 24 hours of their release.

1. Avengers: Endgame (Official Trailer #1)

"Avengers: Endgame" was a big deal for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over many years and movies, Marvel has been building the hype for this specific movie that would end the arc of many beloved characters. So, when the first trailer appeared, everybody went to Marvel Entertainment's channel to watch it.

2. Avengers: Infinity War (Official Trailer #1)

"Avengers: Infinity War" is another Marvel superhero movie that everyone wanted to watch. In fact, it is the first part of the story that ends with "Avengers: Endgame". The first official trailer came out in 2017 and it became an instant hit.

4. The Lion King (Teaser Trailer)

"The Lion King" was first released as an animated movie in 1994. However, in 2019, Disney released a live-action version of it. Because "The Lion King" was immensely successful, everyone was interested to see what the new version would look like. For this reason, this trailer has become one of the most-viewed trailers in the first 24 hours.

5. It (Teaser Trailer)

"It" is a popular horror book by the author Stephen King. In the past, there was a TV mini-series adaptation of it. However, in 2017, users had the chance to watch the trailer of the two movies that would be released. The new movie brought a new version of the scary clown, Pennywise, that gained a lot of attention.

6. Mulan (Official Teaser)

This is yet another animated movie that the Walt Disney studios planned to release as a live-action movie. This particular movie has been in development for a while, building the interest of its potential viewers. Therefore, the short teaser that served as the first trailer of the movie gained a lot of views during its first 24 hours.

9. F9 (Official Trailer)

This is the most recent trailer that managed to get on this list. "F9" is the 9th installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise and it is set to be released on April 2021. Until then, fans can watch the trailer and guess what this movie will bring to all the well-known and beloved characters.

8. The Fate of the Furious (Official Trailer #1)

"The Fate of the Furious" is the 8th installment if the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Both the movie and its trailer were released in 2017 with great box-office success. This was a special movie for the franchise as the fans didn't know if a new installment would be possible. Of course, the studio managed to create something unique and bring new life to the series, after the passing of Paul Walker.

9. Thor: Ragnarok (Teaser Trailer)

"Thor: Ragnarok" is another movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU. However, this movie was a special case. Thor is a beloved character and, when this movie was announced, there were already two previous installments. "Thor: Ragnarok" was special because it aimed to change the tone of the previous movies and bring something new to already known characters. The experiment was very successful as viewers got excited from the trailer and the movie became a box-office hit.

10. Spider-Man: Far From Home (Official Trailer)

Spider-Man, even though he is a very popular character, has had a lot of failed trilogies. The new reboot of the popular character came with the movie "Spider-Man: Homecoming" with great success. Later, the second movie was announced and everyone was waiting for "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

11. Beauty and the Beast (Official Trailer #1)

"Beauty and the Beast" was another one of Disney's attempts to release live-action versions of its beloved animated movies. This movie had a star-studded cast, a fact that got a lot of movie-goers interested in it. Therefore, when the official trailer was published, a lot of users rushed to Wale Disney Studios' YouTube channel to watch it.

12. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Official Trailer)

"Star Wars" is one of the most beloved franchises in pop culture history. Therefore, every new installment of the franchise was set to become a box-office hit. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is the 8th installment of the series that was released in 2017. A few months earlier, the first trailer of the movie arrived, which built the expectations of millions of Star Wars fans.

13. Frozen 2 (Teaser Trailer)

There is no denying that kids' movies are fun to watch and entertaining. "Frozen" was a phenomenon as it managed to steal the hearts of millions of children. So, everyone expected that Disney would release "Frozen 2". The hopes were confirmed when the trailer for "Frozen 2" was released in early 2019.

Movies can be a lucrative niche for a YouTube channel as many users are interested in it. If you want to bring a lot of them to your channel, you only need to react to one of the most popular movie trailers. Once you do, visit Stormviews and buy real YouTube views to help your content.