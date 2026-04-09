NBA Ben 10 is alive, alert, and in a hospital in Houston after being shot during a late-night altercation at a restaurant connected to the Confessions nightclub on 8 April, according to police briefings and posts from people close to the rapper. The 25-year-old artist, whose real name is Ben Anthony Fields, had been the subject of a wave of viral death rumours overnight, which have now been publicly dismissed as false.

The news came after hours of confusion online, as early reports of a shooting at the Houston venue triggered a flurry of unverified claims that NBA Ben 10 had been killed. The speculation spread quickly through X, TikTok, and Instagram, amplified by fan pages and rap blogs recycling the same handful of shaky screenshots. With little official information in the immediate aftermath, the gap was filled by guesswork and worst-case assumptions.

By Thursday morning, that narrative had begun to unravel. A woman identified in reports as OG Monique, described as a close associate of the rapper, posted an update on Instagram Stories aimed directly at those pushing the death claims. 'Ten is alert... Stop the made-up stories,' she wrote, in what has effectively become the closest thing to an on-record statement from his inner circle.

For context, Houston police say the shooting began as a robbery attempt inside the restaurant area of Confessions. According to an initial briefing cited by Hot97, officers were called late on 8 April after reports of gunfire at the venue, which sits in a busy nightlife district of the city. When officers arrived, they found two people seriously injured.

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NBA Ben 10 Shooting: What Police Say Happened Inside Confessions

Houston Police Department lieutenant R. Wilkins told reporters there were 'two victims' at the scene. 'One been shot multiple times in the torso. Probably in his late 20s. Another has been shot in the extremities — in the lower extremities — and also all throughout his arms and everything, several times,' Wilkins said.

Police say the trouble appears to have started when a group allegedly tried to rob a man, reportedly by ripping chains from around his neck. Witnesses quoted in early reports described a chaotic brawl breaking out on the restaurant floor as others piled in, with punches thrown and tables knocked over.

At some point, the man being attacked produced a firearm. 'Sometime during that part of the fight, the victim, who was originally looked like he was being majorly assaulted by several people and getting his chains ripped off, he presents a pistol,' Lt Wilkins said. In the crush of bodies and rising panic, shots were fired.

Investigators have not yet confirmed how many rounds were discharged or who exactly was hit. What is clear from Wilkins' description is that both injured men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for emergency treatment. Their names have not been officially released, and Houston police have not publicly identified NBA Ben 10 as one of the victims, in line with standard policy on medical privacy.

NBA Ben 10 Rumours, Online Frenzy And Unanswered Questions

That lack of formal naming left space for rumour. Within hours of the shooting, social media posts began asserting that Fields had died, often without even the most basic sourcing. Some accounts recycled the same image of him from Instagram and folded it into made-up narratives of his final moments.

None of those claims has been backed by law enforcement or hospital officials. The only on-the-record description of injuries from police remains Wilkins' account of a man in his late twenties shot 'multiple times in the torso' and another hit in his limbs. Close associates insisting that NBA Ben 10 is now conscious and in 'good condition' have not provided medical details to corroborate their assurances, and there has been no official hospital statement on his status, so all such updates should be treated with some caution until confirmed.

What is also unresolved is Ben 10's precise role in the melee. Reports consistently place him at the Houston restaurant when the violence broke out and say he was shot, but they stop short of saying whether he was the intended robbery target, part of the group confronting that man, or an associate caught in the middle. Police have only said the investigation is ongoing, with detectives reviewing security video and interviewing witnesses to piece together who did what.