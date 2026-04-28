A once-beloved soap opera romance has taken a deeply troubling turn, as Brandon Barash seeks legal protection against his ex-wife Kirsten Storms, raising serious concerns about her mental health and the safety of their young daughter.

The shocking development comes after an emergency restraining order was granted by a judge, placing immediate restrictions on Storms while the court reviews a series of alarming claims. Once co-stars on General Hospital, the pair now find themselves at the centre of a legal battle that could reshape their family dynamic.

Court Documents Detail Concerns Over Behaviour

According to filings, Barash outlined what he described as a pattern of instability that has intensified over the past year. Central to his claims are concerns about Storms' mental state, including allegations that she experienced 'delusions and hallucinations' during a troubling episode in 2025.

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He alleged that Storms herself admitted she did not feel capable of caring for their daughter at the time, prompting hospitalisation and a psychiatric hold. The documents further claim that after her release, she resumed normal activity without addressing the incident, raising further alarm.

Barash also pointed to incidents where Storms allegedly believed she and their child were being followed, leading to frequent changes in accommodation. These claims have not been independently verified outside of the court filings, but they played a key role in the judge's decision to grant temporary legal protection.

Financial Issues Raised in Filing

The court documents paint a picture of ongoing instability beyond mental health concerns. Barash claimed that Storms faced housing issues for several months, including an eviction case and extended periods without a permanent residence.

He alleged that she moved between hotels and temporary stays from late 2024 through mid 2025, often leaving locations abruptly due to fears for her safety. Financial strain was also highlighted, including a reported £3,700 loan (approximately $5,000) for a vehicle that remains unpaid.

These factors, Barash argued, contribute to what he described as an unpredictable environment that may not be suitable for raising a child. The court has not yet ruled on the validity of these claims but is considering them as part of the ongoing case.

Custody Changes Under Supervised Visits

As part of the emergency order, Storms is currently limited to supervised visitation with their daughter while the case is reviewed. This temporary arrangement signals the seriousness of the concerns raised, although it does not represent a final judgement.

Barash has requested that Storms undergo a formal mental health evaluation as part of the proceedings. The outcome of this assessment could play a crucial role in determining future custody arrangements.

The judge is expected to revisit the case in the coming days, at which point both parties may present further evidence. Until then, the priority remains the welfare of the child, with the court taking a cautious approach.

Barash and Storms first met on the set of General Hospital, marrying in 2013 and welcoming their daughter a year later. Their split in 2016 was described at the time as amicable, with both maintaining a co-parenting relationship.

In recent years, both actors moved to Nashville to support their daughter's transition, with Storms taking a break from acting to manage the relocation. She later returned to the show, though her appearances have been limited.

Barash has since remarried and is expecting another child, adding further complexity to the evolving family situation.

While the allegations remain under judicial review, the case has drawn widespread attention due to the couple's public profile. For now, the court's focus remains firmly on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of their child as both sides prepare for the next stage of proceedings.