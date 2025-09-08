Erin Patterson, a 50-year-old woman from Leongatha, Victoria, was sentenced today to life in prison with a 33-year non-parole period for the cold-blooded poisoning of her ex-husband's parents and aunt, and the attempted murder of her aunt's husband, with beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms.

She now faces what is likely to become one of the longest sentences ever handed to a female defendant in Victoria. Patterson was convicted of three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder following a high-profile trial that captivated Australia and beyond.

Background of the Fatal Mushroom Lunch

The case became known worldwide as the 'mushroom murders'.

In July 2023, Patterson invited her former in-laws to a family lunch at her home in Leongatha. She served beef Wellington containing death cap mushrooms, one of the most toxic varieties in the world.

Within days, Don, Gail, and Heather had died from liver failure. Ian Wilkinson, a local pastor, was hospitalised for weeks but eventually survived.

Patterson told investigators she also consumed the meal but recovered quickly without serious illness. She later claimed she had purchased the mushrooms from a local shop and mixed them with button mushrooms.

Death cap mushroom.



AFP Infographic explainer on death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides), the deadliest fungus known to humans. An Australian woman who murdered three people with toxic mushrooms was sentenced on Monday to life in prison with parole after 33 years pic.twitter.com/RNGTU8P2oU — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 8, 2025

The Victims

The deaths devastated the Patterson and Wilkinson families. Don and Gail Patterson, parents of Patterson's estranged husband, were described by relatives as pillars of their community.

Heather Wilkinson, Gail's sister, was remembered for her work with church groups. Ian Wilkinson, the only survivor, addressed the court during sentencing.

He said: 'Now I am no longer Erin Patterson's victim, and she has become the victim of my kindness.'

Watch: Ian Wilkinson, the survivor of Erin Patterson's deadly mushroom lunch, has spoken after the triple murderer was sentenced. https://t.co/JgK9Re5Dzj pic.twitter.com/wwX8v4GFHQ — The Age (@theage) September 8, 2025

His statement highlighted the lasting trauma, as he described feeling 'half alive' in the aftermath of losing his wife and close family members.

The tragedy also shocked the wider Leongatha community, where the victims were well known.

Trial Proceedings and Key Evidence

The 11-week trial, which concluded in July 2025, revealed evidence prosecutors said showed planning and intent.

Patterson had searched death cap mushrooms online for more than a year, served herself from a separate portion, and tried to dispose of a food dehydrator linked to the meal.

Prosecutors argued this was an attempt to cover her tracks, and the jury convicted her of three murders and one attempted murder.

Patterson maintained she loved her in-laws, insisting the poisoning was accidental and that she only wanted to 'improve a bland lunch'.

The Sentencing

Justice Christopher Beale described the crimes as a deliberate and calculated betrayal of trust. He sentenced Patterson to life imprisonment with a minimum of 33 years.

According to Sky News, the judge added that 'the devastating impact of your crimes is not limited to your direct victims' and emphasised that Patterson will 'remain a notorious prisoner for many years to come'.

Australian Erin Patterson was sentenced to life with a minimum of 33 years for killing three relatives and trying to murder a fourth by serving poisoned mushrooms in Leongatha, Victoria. #Australia pic.twitter.com/7T6JVa1KPE — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) September 8, 2025

The hearing made history in Victoria as the first sentencing to be broadcast live on television. Due to the notoriety of the case, Patterson is being held in solitary confinement. She has 28 days from sentencing to lodge an appeal.

The Question of Motive – Why Did She Do It?

Despite the guilty verdict, the central question remains: What was Erin Patterson's motive? The prosecution demonstrated evidence of premeditation, but no definitive motive was established in court.

Speculation about family tensions and possible financial disputes surfaced during reporting, but none were proven as part of the trial.

Patterson's continued denial leaves the issue unresolved. For many observers, the absence of a confirmed motive has fuelled global fascination with the case, ensuring that 'why did Erin Patterson do it' remains one of the most searched questions about the trial.