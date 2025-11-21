Music producer Jonathan Hay has stepped forward with serious claims against Sean 'Diddy' Combs after years of fear, hesitation, and concern for his own safety. Hay says the abuse happened in both Florida and California.

He first attempted to report it in March 2023 when he contacted a civil attorney. He backed away because he feared Combs' power. He found courage months later when high-profile allegations against Combs began surfacing.

That shift, he says, pushed him towards a final decision. He wanted his story heard. He wanted justice, and he wanted answers. His move has now placed him at the centre of a widening investigation.

'I'm Just Not Ready': Hay Recalls His First Attempt to Come Forward

Hay says his first attempt began in March 2023. He reached out through email to a civil attorney's office. He explained that he struggled with the idea of naming Combs. He recalled saying, 'I was like, I can't do this.' He added, 'I'm just not ready.' That moment stalled his next steps. He pulled back from any formal complaint and stayed silent.

Everything changed after Combs' criminal case unfolded. Hay eventually filed his own claims under 'John Doe' in July 2025, shortly after Combs was convicted in New York on two federal prostitution-related offences. That verdict resulted in a sentence of more than four years.

Hay says the conviction, along with Cassie Ventura's lawsuit and the wave of civil suits that followed, made him reconsider his silence. He says he never realised others might describe similar experiences. He says he felt pushed to share his own account.

Hay says Ventura's lawsuit marked a turning point. He said, 'Once Cassie's lawsuit came out, I was like, "Oh my gosh, here we go."' He said federal raids at Combs' properties pushed him further.

He remembered thinking, 'holy crap,' and then deciding, 'Okay, now is my time.' He said he reached a point where he simply needed someone to hear him. 'I just wanted someone to listen,' he said. That moment led him to file a police report that now sits at the centre of a major inquiry.

Special Victims Bureau is Now Investigating Hay's Claims

Officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirm that their Special Victims Bureau is investigating. They began their review after receiving Hay's police report. That report was first filed in September 2025 in Largo, Florida.

In it, Hay describes two alleged incidents in 2020 and 2021. He says the first incident happened during a photoshoot. He claims Combs masturbated with a shirt linked to Christopher 'The Notorious B.I.G.' Wallace, then demanded sexual contact. The report states that Combs ejaculated on the shirt before throwing it at Hay.

The second incident, he says, happened while he worked on a tribute remix with Wallace's son, CJ Wallace. Hay says Combs forced him into oral sex, which left him suicidal.

Diddy and Wallace Deny All Allegations of Hay

Hay went public this July with a lawsuit naming Combs and CJ Wallace. Wallace has strongly denied the claims. His legal team says Hay fabricated details because Biggie's estate refused music releases.

Wallace has now filed a defamation suit. His attorney says Hay's claims lack any basis.

Hay rejects that argument and says, 'CJ knows what happened. He was there. He lived it.' Combs also denies everything through his legal team, calling the allegations 'false and defamatory.'

Hay says he expects Combs to continue denying the accusations, and he remains focused on his own case. He says he hopes authorities act once Combs completes his current federal sentence at Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Hay also says he respects the jury's verdict in the federal case, and he hopes further charges follow in California. He says he wants accountability, and he wants a full measure of justice.