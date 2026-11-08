Republican Rep. Thomas Massie plans to press for consideration of his impeachment resolution against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during the week of 9 November, using a procedure that could bring the measure before a chamber controlled by his party.

Massie, a seven-term Kentucky Republican who lost his primary to a challenger backed by President Donald Trump, set out eight articles of impeachment in a draft resolution in September. Democrats won control of both chambers in the 3 November midterm elections, but Republicans retain control of the outgoing chamber until the new Congress convenes in January.

Rule IX Could Put the Articles on the House Schedule

Massie plans to give fresh notice under House Rule IX when lawmakers return. He read the draft articles on the House floor in September. The House adjourned a day earlier than scheduled, preventing Massie from advancing the resolution before the pre-election recess.

Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, denied that the early adjournment was intended to avoid a vote on the impeachment measure. The resolution was not considered.

The parliamentarian is expected to assess whether the resolution qualifies as a question of privilege, but the Speaker makes the formal ruling when it is called up. If the resolution qualifies, Rule IX requires the Speaker to designate a time for its consideration within two legislative days after Massie announces to the House his intention to offer it and its form. That does not guarantee a direct vote on the impeachment charges.

Republicans could instead move to table the resolution, disposing of it without deciding whether to impeach Hegseth.

Massie Predicts Support, but No Vote Count Is Public

Massie told Roll Call on 26 October that he gave the resolution a better than a 50% chance of passing. He expected Democrats to support it and said some Republicans might be more willing to back impeachment after their campaigns had ended.

Axios reported on 8 November that Republican leaders were bracing for enough defections to impeach Hegseth. That remains a possibility, not a confirmed tally. Attendance could also affect the result in a closely divided House.

Iran Allegations Lead the Eight Articles

The articles accuse Hegseth of abusing his authority in overseeing US military operations, particularly the war in Iran. They allege violations of the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which requires consultation with Congress and a report within 48 hours in specified circumstances. It generally requires US forces to be withdrawn within 60 days after the report is submitted or due, whichever comes first.

The president may extend the period by up to 30 days if he certifies in writing that unavoidable military necessity requires continued use of the forces to ensure their safe withdrawal.

The other articles allege unlawful operations involving Venezuela, including the capture of Nicolás Maduro, military action in Yemen and strikes against suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. They also accuse Hegseth of disregarding civilian protections and retaliating against Senator Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, over his criticism of the administration. These are allegations in Massie's resolution, not established findings.

Hegseth called the articles a sham. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told Axios the Department of War had followed the law.

House Impeachment Would Not Ensure Removal

A simple majority in the House could impeach Hegseth, but conviction and removal in the Senate would require a two-thirds vote of senators present. In 2024, senators dismissed impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as unconstitutional without holding a trial.

William Belknap, the first Cabinet secretary impeached, resigned as secretary of war in 1876 shortly before the House voted to impeach him. The Senate nevertheless held a trial and acquitted him. Massie has indicated he intends to pursue the vote only if Hegseth remains in the job. He plans to press ahead during the lame-duck session.