Pete Hegseth faces a renewed impeachment challenge after Republican congressman Thomas Massie reintroduced eight articles accusing the US defence secretary of unlawful military action and abuses of power. The resolution, presented on Monday, 9 November, says Hegseth would remain a 'threat to the Constitution' if allowed to stay in office.

A simple House majority could impeach Hegseth, but that would neither establish criminal guilt nor automatically remove him. Removal would require a Senate trial and conviction by two-thirds of senators present, placing a substantially higher hurdle beyond the immediate House confrontation.

What Happens Next in the House?

Massie's privileged resolution starts a procedural clock under House Rule IX, requiring the Speaker to designate consideration within two legislative days after the day it is properly announced. Republican leaders could seek to table the measure rather than allow a direct vote on the impeachment articles.

There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment:



Hegseth resigns. https://t.co/fRSAIizUH8 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 5, 2026

Three Republican votes alongside all Democrats could secure passage under the House arithmetic described when Massie renewed his effort, although attendance could alter the threshold. Massie has expressed confidence in Republican support, but no majority has been confirmed publicly.

Iran Charges Test War Powers Limits

The first three articles invoke separate War Powers Resolution provisions covering the circumstances for introducing forces into hostilities, congressional withdrawal instructions and deadlines for terminating unauthorised operations. The statutory 60-day clock runs from submission or required submission of the relevant presidential report, whichever comes first, with a conditional withdrawal extension of up to 30 days.

Massie alleges Hegseth continued the Iran campaign without lawful authorisation, beyond statutory deadlines and despite Congress passing H. Con. Res. 86 directing withdrawal, subject to exceptions. The administration disputes that resolution's legal force, citing INS v. Chadha, and maintains that hostilities ended with Trump's 7 April ceasefire, positions that do not constitute a judicial determination.

Civilian Protections and Maritime Strikes

Article IV alleges Hegseth dismantled civilian-protection safeguards required under federal law, changes Massie argues contributed to an Iranian elementary school strike. The allegations set out here come from Massie's official announcement and impeachment resolution, which do not independently establish his responsibility for that strike.

Article V alleges extrajudicial killings during Caribbean and Eastern Pacific strikes against vessels suspected of narcotics smuggling, arguing that lethal military targeting improperly replaced maritime law enforcement. It also alleges secondary attacks on survivors, failures to rescue people at sea and denial of quarter, including refusal to spare survivors.

Further Charges Cover Kelly, Venezuela and Yemen

Article VI alleges retaliation against Senator Mark Kelly after he appeared with other lawmakers in a video about refusing unlawful military orders, while Article VII concerns the seizure of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores. Massie alleges Hegseth directed that operation without constitutional or statutory authority.

Article VIII alleges Operation ROUGH RIDER in Yemen lacked congressional authorisation or an imminent threat and breached War Powers Resolution reporting requirements. All eight charges remain Massie's allegations, not findings by a court or the Senate.

Hegseth Defends Military Operations

In a video posted the previous week, Hegseth dismissed the effort as 'sham articles of impeachment' and accused supporters of pursuing 'the politics of personal destruction'. On Monday, he said he was not worried about Republican support and announced a Pentagon press conference for Tuesday, 10 November.

Defending the campaigns, Hegseth called troops' accomplishments 'historic' and Trump's Iran decision a 'bold move', maintaining that action was needed to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Trump has said he has 'every intention to keep' Hegseth, leaving Massie seeking Republican votes against a Cabinet secretary backed by the president.