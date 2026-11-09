Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is facing an election setback as Democrat Eileen Laubacher takes the lead in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, a traditionally Republican stronghold that also backed President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

CNN's Decision Desk projected Laubacher to win on Monday, 9 November 2026. The result would end Boebert's congressional tenure after three terms and mark a significant shift in the district's political representation.

According to Associated Press figures reported by 9NEWS, Laubacher had received 185,923 votes against Boebert's 182,686, giving her a lead of 3,237 votes. Approximately 97.9% of the estimated ballots had been counted as of 10 November, although the results remained unofficial pending the completion of the counting and certification process.

Laubacher's Military and Government Background

Laubacher is a retired US Navy rear admiral who served for 34 years, building a career in military leadership, international security and diplomacy. According to her official Navy biography, she deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 and later served as Senior Defence Official and Defence Attaché to India from June 2019 to June 2022.

In that role, she represented US defence interests in India and worked on military and security cooperation between the two countries. She subsequently joined the National Security Council as Senior Director for South Asia, serving from October 2022 to May 2024. She retired from the Navy in October 2024.

Laubacher drew on this experience during her congressional campaign, presenting her record in military and government service as a key qualification for public office. She also emphasised affordability and leadership, addressing concerns she said were important to voters in Colorado's 4th Congressional District.

Boebert's Political Career Faces Setback

Boebert was first elected to Congress in 2020 after defeating Republican incumbent Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District primary. She moved to the 4th District ahead of the 2024 election and won against Democrat Trisha Calvarese with 53.6% of the vote.

CNN described Boebert as one of the House Republican conference's most recognisable conservative figures and a prominent Trump ally.

Their relationship, however, became strained. In May 2026, Trump criticised Boebert after she supported Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican who had opposed the president on key issues. Trump called her 'dumb' and 'weak-minded' and threatened to withdraw his endorsement.

He later backed her re-election campaign, describing her as a 'MAGA Warrior'.

Recount Remains a Possibility

According to Colorado's election calendar, counties must complete ballot tabulation by 13 November, while the county canvass and submission of official results are scheduled to conclude by 25 November.

Under Colorado law, an automatic recount is required when the margin between the leading candidates is no more than 0.5% of the winner's vote total. Based on the reported figures, Laubacher's 3,237-vote lead represents approximately 1.74% of her total, placing the current margin outside the automatic recount threshold.

However, a candidate or interested party may request a recount at their own expense, subject to state requirements.

Boebert's campaign said it was investigating what it described as 'unusual voting patterns'. Its attorney, Scott Gessler, raised concerns but did not publicly provide details supporting the allegations, according to USA TODAY.

CNN's projection has put Laubacher in a strong position, but the result remains subject to the completion of the official counting and certification process. If confirmed, her victory would end Boebert's congressional tenure and flip a heavily Republican Colorado seat to the Democrats.