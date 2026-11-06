US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has launched a fierce defence of his leadership after a Republican congressman threatened to force an impeachment vote against him next week, intensifying pressure on Donald Trump's administration following the party's damaging midterm election losses.

Hegseth dismissed the move as a political attack and insisted he would not back down, as growing Republican anger over the Iran war raises fresh questions about his future at the Pentagon.

Pete Hegseth Slams 'Sham' Impeachment Effort

In a video statement, Hegseth hit back at the impeachment threat, accusing his opponents of targeting him because of his performance at the Pentagon.

'You see, they attack me. They attack us because we are effective,' he said. 'It's not going to work. We will not back down.'

The Defence Secretary described the proposed proceedings as 'sham articles of impeachment,' blaming a 'disgruntled, defeated congressman' and his Democratic allies for what he characterised as political theatre.

He also defended his record under Trump's America First agenda, pointing to improved military recruitment, efforts to rebuild the defence industrial base and the removal of diversity initiatives within the department.

Massie Threatens Impeachment Vote Revival

Republican Representative Thomas Massie is preparing to revive his impeachment effort against Hegseth when Congress returns next week.

Massie, a frequent critic of Trump, previously introduced eight articles of impeachment against the Defence Secretary in September. The effort stalled after House Speaker Mike Johnson ended the chamber's scheduled business ahead of the midterm elections.

Massie has since indicated that he intends to force a vote during the congressional lame-duck session, with reports suggesting it could happen as early as Monday or Tuesday.

He also urged Trump to replace Hegseth before Democrats take control of Congress in January, arguing that confirming a successor would be easier while Republicans still hold the Senate.

Trump Defends Hegseth Amid Republican Backlash

Despite growing calls for Hegseth's removal, Trump has publicly stood by his Defence Secretary. Speaking to ABC News, the President acknowledged receiving complaints about Hegseth but insisted he had 'every intention' of keeping him in the administration. Trump subsequently praised Hegseth's performance while speaking to reporters at the White House, declaring that he had done a 'fantastic job.'

However, the President's public support comes amid reports that advisers and Republican lawmakers have questioned whether Hegseth should remain in charge of the Pentagon.

Iran War Blamed for Midterm Election Losses

The growing pressure on Hegseth follows a major Republican setback in the 2026 midterm elections, with Democrats winning control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance have both pointed to the Iran war as a major factor behind the losses, which have fuelled criticism of the administration's military strategy. The conflict, which began in February, has become a significant political liability for Republicans, with Hegseth facing scrutiny over his role in overseeing the military campaign.

Pentagon Leadership Shakeup Rumours

Hegseth is not the only senior military figure facing speculation about his future. The Washington Post reported that Trump could also be considering replacing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine or US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper, both of whom played significant roles in advising on the Iran war.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has rejected speculation that he could leave the administration to prepare for a potential 2028 presidential campaign. Speaking to The New York Times, Rubio said working for Trump until the end of his term had 'always been my plan,' adding that he loved his current job.