President Donald Trump told the CBS programme 60 Minutes on Sunday that he cannot forgive political enemies like Nancy Pelosi, even if refusing bars him from heaven, remarks drawing criticism from some prominent Christian conservatives.

Asked by interviewer Ross Douthat what happens when he dies, Trump said he was 'a religious person, so in theory I go to heaven'. Pressed on whether he could forgive his opponents to reach paradise, he answered plainly. 'The answer is no.'

Douthat pushed harder, reminding the president he had lived 'the most charmed and remarkable life of any American' and asking if he could forgive before the judgement throne of God. Trump held firm. 'I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies and I always will,' he said.

The Answer Is No

The question carried weight because of where it began. Douthat raised the September 2025 memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, where Kirk's widow Erika publicly forgave the man accused of killing her husband. Trump had followed her words by saying he hated his opponents and did not wish them well. The interview offered him a chance to soften that stance. He declined.

Trump named no one directly in his refusal, but Douthat had already put two faces to the question: former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey. Pelosi opposed Trump through impeachment proceedings, while Comey led the FBI during an investigation into Russian election interference. He still called them 'very bad people'.

Trump's Own Preacher Pushes Back

A response also came from inside Trump's own camp. Franklin Graham, his longtime ally and the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, answered on X. He discussed Trump's interview without directly challenging his refusal to forgive. 'Heaven has borders. Heaven has unique and very strict entrance requirements,' Graham wrote.

Graham said entry required people to acknowledge their sins, repent, and accept Jesus Christ by faith. 'Religion can't save you,' he added, insisting only a relationship with Christ could. Graham had previously written to Trump explaining that salvation required repentance and faith.

Branded a Post-Christian President

Conservative Christian media went further. The Christian Post ran the exchange under the label 'post-Christian president', borrowing a phrase from Federalist senior editor John Daniel Davidson, who called Trump 'the first explicitly post-Christian president'.

Writer Rod Dreher argued the president had, by his own words, chosen damnation over forgiving those who hate him.

The Base That Could Crack

This reaches beyond theology. White evangelicals have long been a central part of Trump's political support, making questions about forgiveness especially sensitive. Criticism from Christian commentators raises questions about how those supporters reconcile his words with teachings on forgiveness, though it does not establish a wider political break.

Trump has wavered before, once joking that the presidency might be his only route to heaven. This time he left no room for a punchline. He said he could not forgive his enemies, even when Douthat framed forgiveness as the price of entering heaven.