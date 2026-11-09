Republican Rep. Thomas Massie renewed his effort to impeach US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Monday, 9 November, accusing him of issuing unlawful military orders. The Kentucky lawmaker reintroduced a privileged resolution containing eight articles of impeachment. The House must consider it within two legislative days, although members can vote to table it. The House has not yet voted.

Massie first introduced the 34-page resolution on 15 September. The effort stalled before the midterm recess. He is leaving Congress after losing Kentucky's Republican primary on 19 May to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein.

The renewed push follows the 2026 midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both chambers. The new majorities take office in January; Republicans still control the outgoing Congress.

Vice-President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for Republican losses on 4 November. 'The reason we lost is the war,' he wrote on X, questioning the war's political cost.

The details appeared in a 9 November statement from Massie's congressional office, which outlined all eight charges. In the release, Massie said his effort was 'a much gentler version of what's coming when the Democrats assume control of the House and Senate next year'.

What Massie's Impeachment Resolution Alleges

Massie's resolution accuses Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanours. Charges include waging war in Iran without congressional authorisation, continuing hostilities beyond War Powers Resolution deadlines and ignoring civilian-protection laws.

The document alleges extrajudicial killings in US strikes on suspected drug boats, attacks on survivors and failures to rescue shipwrecked people. These remain allegations, not judicial findings.

Other articles concern military action in Yemen and the operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Massie describes it as the kidnapping of a sovereign foreign leader. The resolution also accuses Hegseth of retaliating against Senator Mark Kelly over his speech concerning military orders.

Massie argues that the Iran campaign lacked a declaration of war or specific congressional authorisation. The War Powers Resolution sets requirements for notifying Congress and limiting unauthorised hostilities.

Hegseth Rejects the Impeachment Push

In a video posted on 5 November, Hegseth called the articles 'sham articles of impeachment' and described Massie as a 'disgruntled, defeated congressman'. He told reporters on 9 November he was not worried about securing enough Republican support to defeat the effort.

Trump has defended Hegseth, saying he intends to keep him in the post. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries supports impeachment, calling himself 'a hard yes'. Republican Rep. Don Bacon said he was still weighing his position and believed resignation would be preferable.

The House needs a simple majority to approve articles of impeachment. With 214 Democrats in the outgoing House, at least three Republicans would need to support the resolution if all Democrats vote in favour. Massie is one of the Republicans expected to back it, according to ABC News.

A House vote to impeach would not automatically remove Hegseth. The Senate would have to hold a trial, and conviction requires support from two-thirds of senators present. Democrats are due to control the Senate next year, but the threshold remains high.

Massie has said he would not renew the effort if Hegseth resigned. The resolution puts Hegseth under renewed pressure during the final weeks of the Republican-controlled Congress.