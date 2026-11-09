A coalition of disaffected right-wingers wants Thomas Massie, the Kentucky congressman who clashed with Donald Trump over the Epstein files, to run for president in 2028.

Organisers hope to recruit the outgoing Republican as the Libertarian Party's nominee and turn his campaign into a spoiler for the GOP candidate, Axios reported.

A Third-Party Spoiler

'An unusual coalition' wants to recruit Massie as the Libertarian Party's 2028 presidential nominee, Axios's Brittany Gibson reported on Sunday. The group is betting that 'MAGA fractures' can turn a third-party candidacy into a spoiler for the Republican nominee.

'Organizers see a fighter in Massie,' Axios wrote, describing him as a frequent Trump critic who pushed hard on releasing the Epstein files and 'lost a bitter primary rather than quietly walking away'.

The proposal comes days after Republicans lost control of both the House and the Senate in the 3 November midterms.

A 'Friendly Takeover'

Podcaster Bret Weinstein set out the plan earlier this month. 'The idea is a friendly takeover of the Libertarian Party,' he said, according to the Daily Caller.

Weinstein said he was 'partnering with the Mises Caucus', the faction that took control of the Libertarian Party in 2022, whom he called 'the sort of hard-headed folks who have libertarian values'.

He said the plan was to take over the party and rebrand it as the American Liberty Party, whose X account describes it as 'the new home for the America First movement'. The Mises Caucus launched the project on 27 October, with recruiting Massie among its first goals, the Independent Political Report reported.

Who else wants to draft @RepThomasMassie ? pic.twitter.com/m0wUBQz5fo — American Liberty Party (@ALPNational) November 3, 2026

Weinstein stressed that the campaign website says 'recruit Massie' rather than 'draft Massie'. 'I am not suggesting that he has signed on to do this,' he said. 'What I am suggesting is that he's aware of it and is supportive of what we are doing.' Massie has not confirmed that account.

Epstein Files And A Bitter Primary

Massie, who has represented Kentucky's 4th District since 2012, repeatedly sparred with Trump, most prominently over the release of records related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump backed Ed Gallrein against him, and Gallrein led 54 per cent to 46 per cent when the Associated Press called the May primary, Roll Call reported. The AP called the race shortly before 8pm Eastern time. The contest drew nearly £24.8 million ($33 million) in spending on ads and other campaign costs.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung celebrated the result. 'Do not ever doubt President Trump and his political power,' he posted.

Massie has continued to challenge the administration since. He plans to force a House vote this week on impeaching Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over the Iran war, Axios reported. He intends to use the House's privileged-resolution procedure, which lets him force consideration of the measure within two legislative days.

Hegseth dismissed the effort as a 'sham' led by a 'disgruntled, defeated congressman'.