Lifetime actress Natasha Wilson has filed a lawsuit alleging that a dog attack at a Los Angeles-area park left her with permanent facial disfigurement and affected her acting career.

Wilson, who has appeared in television films including The Best Version of Love and Single and Ready to Jingle, claims she was bitten by a dog named Scruffy while attempting to protect her French bulldog at West Hollywood Dog Park.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened at approximately 9:40pm on 7 November 2024, when Wilson encountered defendant Gregory Marcel and his dog.

The complaint alleges that Scruffy approached her French bulldog and 'stood over it in an aggressive and dominant posture'.

Fearing for her pet's safety, Wilson picked up the smaller dog. However, Scruffy allegedly jumped on her, causing her to lose control of her bulldog.

The lawsuit claims the situation quickly escalated, leaving Wilson on the ground as she attempted to shield her pet.

'Scruffy continued to attack, while Wilson was on the ground attempting to shield her dog with her body and hands,' the complaint states.

It further alleges that the animal bit her above her right eyebrow, causing a bleeding facial wound.

Permanent Scarring Allegedly Affected Her Acting Career

Following the incident, Wilson reportedly received emergency treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, where doctors stitched the wound and prescribed antibiotics.

However, the actress claims the injury left lasting physical consequences beyond the initial trauma.

'As a result of the incident, Wilson suffered a laceration above her right eyebrow requiring sutures and has been left with a permanent, visible and painful scar, an altered eyebrow, hair pattern and impaired movement of the right brow,' the lawsuit states.

The complaint also alleges that Wilson was advised to undergo revision surgery to improve the appearance of the scar and required further medical treatment.

Beyond the physical injuries, the actress claims the incident affected her professional opportunities and ability to earn a living.

Wilson was prevented from carrying out her usual activities and thus suffered a loss of income and a reduction in her earning capacity, the filing states.

She is seeking compensation for medical expenses, lost wages and diminished future earning capacity.

Marcel was reportedly contacted for comment, but no response was immediately available. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Chris Brown Dog Attack Case Highlights Similar Legal Battle

Wilson's lawsuit comes amid renewed attention on serious dog attacks and the financial responsibility of owners in California.

A notable recent example involved R&B singer Chris Brown, whose Caucasian shepherd, Hades, mauled former housekeeper Maria Avila at his Tarzana home in December 2020.

A jury initially awarded Avila $12.9 million (£9.8 million) in damages in June 2026. Her injuries included extensive facial and arm wounds and scarring; she also claimed lasting nerve damage.

However, a judge subsequently reduced the award to $9.5 million (£7.2 million), which Avila accepted in October to avoid another damages trial.

The cases involve different circumstances, but both demonstrate how dog attacks can cause lasting physical injuries and threaten victims' livelihoods.

California Civil Code Section 3342 generally holds dog owners liable when their animals bite someone in a public place, regardless of whether the animal previously displayed aggressive behaviour.