Selma Blair is facing two second-degree assault charges following an incident on a flight that landed at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, and her subsequent video apology has sparked fresh criticism online from users who accuse her of attempting 'PR damage control'.

The 54-year-old actress posted the video on Instagram on Friday, saying she regretted frightening and upsetting people involved in the incident. However, reactions to the apology were mixed, with several X users dismissing her statement and questioning its sincerity.

Variety shared the apology on X on 31 October, reporting that Blair had been advised by her lawyers not to discuss the case in detail. The post attracted comments from users who remained critical of the actress despite her public expression of regret.

Netizens Cast Doubt on Blair's Apology

Some commenters suggested the apology was motivated by the legal consequences of the incident rather than genuine remorse.

Gina (@haleyscomet7) claimed there had been an earlier incident involving Blair allegedly biting someone, adding that the latest statement appeared to be 'nothing more than PR damage control'. The commenter also suggested Blair was sorry because she had been arrested and was required to go to court.

Patrick O'Neill (@Patrick07612186) was similarly unconvinced, writing: 'Didn't she attempt to open the airplane door mid-flight??? Sorry, we're not buying any more excuses from this lady.'

Another user, William (@WilliamEU96911), described Blair as an 'embarrassment and disgrace on multiple levels'.

These comments reflect individual reactions to the apology and do not establish the truth of additional allegations made by users. The claims about a previous incident and an attempted opening of the aircraft door were not confirmed in the supplied Variety report.

What Selma Blair Said in Her Apology

According to a report from Variety, Blair addressed the incident in an Instagram video, explaining that her legal advisers had recommended she avoid discussing the ongoing case.

She nevertheless wanted to communicate that she had never intended to cause harm or frighten anyone.

'What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life,' she said.

She then apologised to those who had been affected, saying: 'And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, I frightened, alarmed: I am so sorry.'

The actress's representatives had previously attributed the incident to a medical emergency during a flight from Los Angeles to New York.

Assault Charges and Claims Over Missed Medication

According to a report, Blair is facing two second-degree assault charges related to alleged incidents involving a Port Authority police officer and a registered nurse after the flight landed.

Her attorney, Shawn Barnes, previously told the court that Blair had boarded the aircraft after missing several doses of medication prescribed to control neurological symptoms. She also reportedly fell and struck her head during the flight.

Barnes argued that the combination of these circumstances and the aircraft's altitude caused severe confusion and disorientation. He maintained that Blair had not boarded the plane intending to hurt anyone.

Blair was released from custody after posting $20,000 (approximately £16,000) bail. She is scheduled to return to court in Queens on 19 January.