Jeremy Perger, a father in Tennessee, is demanding answers and questioning police response protocols after his daughter was brutally attacked with a hammer shortly after officers drove her home following their assistance in obtaining an order of protection.

Bailey Perger suffered extensive head and facial injuries in the alleged assault at her South Nashville home. Police identified Ross Peterson, who had previously dated Bailey, as the suspect and issued warrants accusing him of aggravated assault, harassment and theft of property. He was subsequently arrested in Hot Springs, Arkansas, according to local reports.

The timeline has driven the victim's family to challenge the manner in which law enforcement handles high-risk domestic violence interventions.

An Order Preceded the 30-Minute Window

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, officers responded after Bailey reported receiving multiple threatening text messages from Peterson and said he had appeared at her doorstep, where they argued. Officers helped her obtain an order of protection and a harassment warrant, which was issued at 6:15 am. They then drove her home.

Jeremy said that about 30 minutes later, Peterson was outside slashing her tyres. She went to confront him, and police claim that's when he attacked Bailey with a hammer, and allegedly took her mobile phone. Officers then returned and found her lying in the backyard with serious injuries. They recovered a hammer at the scene and collected it as evidence.

She was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where her father said she underwent facial reconstructive surgery.

Police Should Have Done More, Father Says

Perger openly voiced his frustration and anguish, saying the police should have done more to intervene. He told media outlets that he wanted Peterson to go away for a long time. Metro Nashville police claimed there was not enough time to serve the protection order on Peterson before the attack.

Perger also said that the family lived in fear for several days as his daughter underwent surgery until Peterson was finally apprehended. The arrest came after a multi-day search that ended in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Her father spoke emotionally about the assault and said Bailey had undergone facial reconstructive surgery.

What a Protection Order Can and Cannot Do

Advocates say the case depicts the limits of protective orders without enforcement and planning. Catherine Oaks, the chief operating officer of the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, said an order is an important tool, but it cannot guarantee someone's safety or physically prevent abusers from committing violence.

She said the orders have to be supported by enforcement, access to advocacy, and safety planning. Oaks also stressed that responsibility for an attack lies with the person committing violence, and survivors should not bear the burden of stopping their own abuse.

Peterson was already on probation for a felony methamphetamine possession conviction in Williamson County, according to police.

Jeremy Perger believes police should have done more to intervene and wants to raise awareness. Bailey's mother has also begun a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills and other costs.