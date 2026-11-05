Bruce Springsteen endorsed Abdul El-Sayed on social media on Monday, drawing a blunt White House brush-off amid attacks over the Democrat's alleged extremist ties, only for his candidate to win Michigan's US Senate race two days later and make history.

The Boss Picks a Side

Springsteen, 77, posted his endorsement on Instagram and Facebook on 2 November, the eve of the midterm elections. He called El-Sayed 'a fighter for our American Constitution', 'a fighter for our American Democracy', and 'a fighter against the corrupt, lawless, and anti-American leadership currently in the White House', adding 'That's why I'm in his corner 100%'.

Actor Mark Ruffalo backed El-Sayed in a campaign video the same week, telling voters he was proud to support him. Ruffalo, who tied his support to working-class values from his Wisconsin hometown, said government should work for everybody.

For Springsteen, a public pick in a single Senate race is unusual. He endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024 but seldom wades this far down the ballot, making his latest intervention particularly striking during an already contentious campaign.

'Nobody Cares', the White House Said

The response from Trump's camp was blunt. White House communications director Steven Cheung told The Independent, 'Nobody cares about his endorsement'.

President Donald Trump, who had endorsed Republican Mike Rogers, had earlier branded El-Sayed a 'vicious, violent jihadist' and urged supporters to 'send him back to where he came from'.

Springsteen has sparred with the president for years and criticised him during a May television appearance. The dismissal fit a pattern of the administration playing down celebrity opposition. Two days later, the maths told a different story.

The Extremism Row Behind the Backlash

Much of the controversy surrounding Springsteen's choice traced back to attacks on the candidate he endorsed. Rogers and his allies had cast El-Sayed, the Michigan-born son of Egyptian immigrants, as too extreme for the state, pointing to his criticism of Israel and appearances with streamer Hasan Piker.

El-Sayed explicitly disavowed the Muslim Brotherhood and faced unsupported allegations of extremist ties. Rogers, a former congressman and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, had lost a narrow 2024 Senate race to Elissa Slotkin before trying again.

In the final days, his former primary rival, Representative Haley Stevens, crossed party lines to endorse Rogers, citing concerns about Piker.

A Seat That Helped Decide the Senate

El-Sayed, 42, a doctor educated at the University of Michigan, Columbia, and Oxford and a former Detroit and Wayne County health official, defeated Rogers to become the first Muslim American elected to the US Senate. The Associated Press called the race early on Wednesday, hours after polls closed.

He won the seat vacated by retiring Democrat Gary Peters, a result his party could not afford to lose. Democrats went into election night needing to flip Republican seats to take the Senate, and ultimately won control of the chamber.

Springsteen's choice, once waved away as something nobody cared about, ended on the winning side. The endorsement drew criticism, but there is no evidence it determined the result. The White House dismissal reads differently now that the votes are counted.