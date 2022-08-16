August 16th is the day to commemorate the first vertical loop roller coaster. It was patented by Edwin Prescott in 1898, 124 years ago to this day.

In this age of sophisticated technology, something popular in the 1920s can still make you giddy with anticipation. Relive your childhood memories of anticipation as your cart slowly pushes forward on a rickety climb until it stops for a fraction of a second before you dash all the way to the bottom and pass through loops along the way!

Riding roller coasters is also now safer than ever. Ride designers are constantly adding new innovations like electronically secured harnesses and lap belts that lock in place before the start of the ride and can only be released by the person operating the roller coaster.

Rollercoasters also have signages with specific information regarding what articles of clothing are allowed on the ride and whether there are height requirements needed to have a worry-free, secure and fun ride. Don't let fear keep you from enjoying these exhilarating rides. Let your desire for a healthy dose of fear be the driving force that will make you line up.

Here are some of the most exciting rollercoaster rides in the UK:

Stealth in Thorpe Park

The Stealth is not only the fastest rollercoaster ride in Europe, but it is also the fastest one in the UK. Your Thorpe Park tickets will certainly be well spent with just a couple of turns on this ultimately heart-racing.

Stealth goes from 0-80mph in less than 2 seconds as you climb all the way up a 205ft-high track. That has the same brake horsepower as two Formula 1 cars! Brace yourself for a high-speed, it-almost-feels-like-flying experience like no other.

The Smiler at the Alton Towers

The Smiler is the world's first and only 14-inversion coaster. It is also the first Gerstlauer Infinity Coaster built in the world. The Alton Towers is known for being one of the most, if not the most thrilling theme parks in the United Kingdom.

The Smiler holds the world record for the roller coaster with the most inversions and has a top speed of about 85km/h. Riders must be at least 140 centimetres (55 in) tall to ride the Smiler.

Dragon's Fury at Chessington World of Adventures

If what you're looking for in a rollercoaster is crazy twists and turns, then you'll certainly want to face the Dragon's Fury. Their carriage allows up to four guests to ride together, perfect for a family fun time or an outing with friends.

Prepare yourself for a dizzying adventure here. This spinning coaster sends you swirling around the track, speed depending on where you choose to sit. You might find yourself turning backwards, forwards or even sideways!