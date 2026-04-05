Read more What Taylor Swift's Public Debut With Travis Kelce Reveals About Her Evolving Brand What Taylor Swift's Public Debut With Travis Kelce Reveals About Her Evolving Brand

If extraterrestrials ever touched down on Earth tomorrow and demanded to speak to someone in charge, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says humanity's best bet wouldn't be a politician or head of state—it would be Taylor Swift.

Tyson made the comments during an appearance on the Grave Conversations podcast on 1 April, when host David Dastmalchian asked who would be the 'Manager of Earth' the aliens would talk to.

For fans, Tyson's answer was simple but pointed: rather than leaders of governments or military forces, he suggested entrusting initial contact to someone whose work resonates with people across cultures and continents.

Taylor Swift's Fans Agree

Taylor Swift's fan community celebrated Tyson's immediate answer, noting that he didn't hesitate before naming Swift. One commenter wrote that Swift would've 'handled it 100 per cent better than anyone currently in charge,' while others joked about aliens being drawn not only by science but by pop culture itself.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, now 65, has built a career out of explaining science clearly and dismantling myths about the universe. He's the director of the Hayden Planetarium in New York and hosts science shows like StarTalk, where he talks about big cosmic questions with both sharp insight and a wry sense of humour.

On that Grave Conversations podcast, he wasn't seriously saying he thinks aliens will meet Taylor Swift. What he was saying is that, in thinking about who best represents humanity, someone like Swift—whose music and storytelling reach millions—might actually be better at connecting with another civilisation than a politician or diplomat could ever be.

To many people, Swift is a very different kind of global leader. She doesn't hold an official office, but her influence is vast: her songs have become the soundtrack to huge moments in people's lives all over the world, making her one of the most recognisable cultural figures of her generation.

Taylor Swift and Space: Strange But True Connections

But there's one tiny problem: Taylor Swift herself has said she'd never want to go to space.

She described the idea of flying beyond Earth as 'scary' and said there's 'no reason' for her to make such a trip, because she wouldn't enjoy it and isn't fascinated by the cosmos. She told radio hosts that the thought of leaving the planet completely freaks her out.

However, Swift's music has technically been in space—just not on NASA probes like the Voyager Golden Record from 1977.

One small satellite called Project DaVinci, launched in 2018 as part of a student CubeSat mission, carried a copy of Swift's 2014 album 1989 into orbit around Earth. The disc, along with other videos, music, and movies, was intended as a time capsule orbiting above the planet.

News outlets have even compared the sizes of asteroids to 'eight Taylor Swifts' to help readers visualise scale. That's a light‑hearted use of her cultural impact to explain science, not an official scientific designation.

Now, fans online have even speculated about what would be included if a modern Golden Record were launched today, with some saying Swift's songs might be worthy representatives of 21st‑century culture because of her global impact.