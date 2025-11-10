Taylor Swift has been quietly conducting a series of intimate dinners with A-list friends, sparking fresh speculation about who will stand beside her on the big day.

Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce, announced on 26 August 2025, has set off intense scrutiny of the singer's private life. In recent weeks, Swift has been photographed and filmed in a string of low-key dinners with high-profile friends in New York and Los Angeles, and fans have interpreted those one-on-one meetups as bespoke 'will-you-be-my-bridesmaid' moments.

Apparent Bridesmaids: Who Has Been Seen With Swift

Photographs and Instagram reels show Swift dining with Gigi Hadid at Zero Bond in New York City, an outing that tabloids and fashion pages flagged as a potential bridesmaid ask. The pair have a long public friendship that dates back to the mid-2010s and has included joint appearances at award shows and backstage moments captured by Swift's own social channels.

Sabrina Carpenter was also seen leaving a New York restaurant after an apparent girls' night with Swift, images that fuelled instant online conversation about bridal planning. Carpenter and Swift's rapport has become more visible in recent years through industry events and mutual touring circuits, making her presence in these outings noteworthy to fans and commentators.

Ashley Avignone, a friend and frequent Swift sighting, was photographed with Swift at a dinner in New York, and social clips of the pair have circulated widely. Avignone has appeared in Swift's inner circle on several occasions, often in casual city outings rather than staged red-carpet moments.

Selena Gomez's name regularly surfaces in this conversation, not only because of her long friendship with Swift but because Swift recently attended Gomez's wedding celebrations and publicly praised her as 'the most beautiful bride' in an interview. That level of intimacy makes Gomez an obvious candidate in fan speculation. However, there is no on-record confirmation from Swift or her representatives naming any bridesmaids.

Fan Theories: Who Might Not Make the Cut

Fans and social commentators have been brisk in forming narratives about who might not appear on the bridesmaid list, often drawing on perceived slights, past feuds, or logistical impracticalities.

Social posts and comment threads have circled names of celebrities once associated with Swift who are either distant geographically, professionally busy, or publicly estranged. These discussions serve less as evidence and more as emotional processing for fans invested in a visible social order.

Some threads argue that high-profile public figures who have conflicting schedules, such as major tour commitments or film shoots, are unlikely to accept bridesmaid duties despite close ties.

Others speculate that longstanding friendships outside the celebrity bubble could be prioritised, turning the attention back to Swift's private acquaintances. The pattern of Swift's private dinners has intensified these debates, as each new outing becomes a data point for fans trying to read the future wedding roster.

Security and Logistics

Beyond friend-group dynamics, the wedding planning reportedly involves significant security and logistics. Some articles claim the couple is budgeting millions for security and considering European venues such as Italy alongside US locations. If accurate, such measures would reflect Swift's well-documented concerns about privacy and safety in the public eye.

Taylor Swift's bridal roster, when announced, will likely reflect a mixture of childhood loyalty, industry friendships, and the practical realities of scheduling and security.

Fans may debate the guest list for months, but Swift's wedding will reveal which friendships were candid and which remained conjecture.