Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were hit by a fresh wave of breakup and cheating rumours on social media this week, with posts claiming the rapper had been unfaithful and that the couple had split. The claims, which quickly went viral on X and elsewhere, alleged that A$AP Rocky had cheated on Rihanna, prompting a supposed separation, but none of this has been backed up by any credible evidence so far.

The latest round of speculation surfaced less than a month after a serious incident at the couple's Los Angeles home. On 8 March, a woman allegedly opened fire on their property with what police described as an AR-15-style rifle while the singer, the rapper and their three children were inside. No injuries were reported, but the episode put Rihanna and A$AP Rocky firmly back in the headlines and led to a reported increase in security around the family.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have reportedly broken up after A$AP was caught cheating. pic.twitter.com/II9e4c0GnN — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) April 1, 2026

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Cheating Rumours Originated From Parody Account

The cheating story appears to have started on 1 April, when X user Hoops Crave posted a photo of the couple alongside the claim that 'A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have reportedly broken up after A$AP was caught cheating.' By the time it was picked up more widely, the post had been viewed more than 1.1 million times, reposted over 700 times and had attracted more than 800 comments, according to the figures cited in the original report.

On the surface, the numbers alone were enough to convince some fans that something serious was going on. The wording of the post also mimicked the matter-of-fact tone of entertainment news updates, which likely helped it travel further than an obvious joke.

Once the details are examined, however, the story begins to fall apart. There is no supporting evidence for the claim that A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna, and no corroboration from reputable outlets that the couple have broken up. No court filings, no police records, no statements from representatives and no on-the-record sources have emerged to support the idea of infidelity or a split.

A key detail is the source. The X account that posted the claim carries a clear 'parody account' disclaimer on its profile, indicating that it does not present itself as a factual news feed. The timing matters as well. The post went up on 1 April, better known online as April Fools' Day, when fabricated stories and celebrity hoaxes are routinely circulated for laughs and engagement.

Taken together, those points strongly suggest that the cheating narrative is not grounded in fact. No evidence confirms claims of infidelity or breakup involving Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The rumours remain unverified at this stage.

Shooting At Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's Home Still Overshadows Couple

While the cheating gossip has soaked up attention on social media, the more serious backdrop for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky is the shooting at their home in early March.

Read more Rihanna Jets Out of LA After Armed Suspect Targets Her Beverly Hills Mansion Rihanna Jets Out of LA After Armed Suspect Targets Her Beverly Hills Mansion

Police say a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz, allegedly fired 'approximately 10' shots at the couple's California property from a white Tesla parked across the street. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their three children were reportedly inside the house at the time. No one was hit, but the risk was obvious, and officers moved quickly to arrest the suspect.

Ortiz was taken into custody shortly after the incident and now faces a series of serious charges. According to the original report, she has been charged with one count of attempted murder and several counts of assault with a firearm. Her bail has been set at more than 10 million US dollars. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, entering her plea at Los Angeles Superior Court late in March, after an earlier not guilty plea filed by her public defender was withdrawn in favour of postponing the arraignment.

In the days immediately after the shooting, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stayed out of public view. Their first joint outing reported since the attack came about a week later, when they were photographed in New York. Images showed the couple leaving a Manhattan building and getting into a waiting SUV, surrounded by a substantial security presence. Rihanna was described as wearing a grey jumper with a cropped black leather jacket, jeans and snakeskin boots, while A$AP Rocky followed behind in a black trench coat and baseball cap.

TMZ reported on 17 March that security around the pair had been increased following the shooting, which is not surprising given that their children were also inside the home when shots were fired. How long that heightened protection remains in place is not yet clear from public records.

Fans, already concerned for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's wellbeing, latched on to an April Fools' post alleging cheating and a breakup. No confirmation has come from the couple or their representatives, leaving the infidelity claims as unverified rumours.