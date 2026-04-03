JD Vance, the vice-president of the United States, said this weekend that he considers aliens to be 'demons' while discussing his interest in unidentified flying objects. Appearing on the conservative Benny Show podcast on Saturday, Vance described his UFO obsession with markedly more enthusiasm than for questions about US military strikes in Iran.

'I have not been able to spend enough time on this, but I am going to. Trust me, I am obsessed with this,' Vance told host Benny Johnson, who asked whether he had reviewed government files on unidentified anomalous phenomena, also known as UAPs.

Vance framed the phenomenon through a religious lens, suggesting that celestial beings performing unexplained actions on Earth could be interpreted as demonic rather than extraterrestrial. 'Every great world religion, including Christianity, the one that I believe in, has understood that there are weird things out there, and there are things that are very difficult to explain,' he said. 'I think that one of the devil's great tricks is to convince people he never existed.'

JD Vance Tells Me That UFOs are DEMONS:



"I Think They're DEMONS" 🛸



"I don't think they're aliens. There are weird things out there that are very difficult to explain."



The Vice President tells me he's going to AREA 51 with his Top Secret Security Clearance to FIND OUT.



"I... pic.twitter.com/mDtrafkxB9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2026

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Political Context Amid US Crises

The remarks come as the United States faces multiple domestic and international challenges, including rising petrol and grocery prices, a partial government shutdown, and continued military action in Iran. Critics have noted the contrast between Vance's focus on UFOs and his relative silence on ongoing geopolitical issues.

Former President Barack Obama and current President Donald Trump have both attracted scrutiny over UAP knowledge. Obama sparked debate last month after initially claiming aliens were 'real' during an interview with Brian Tyler Cohen before clarifying that he saw no evidence of extraterrestrial life during his presidency. Trump used his Truth Social platform to announce that he had instructed agencies to begin identifying and releasing government files on aliens and related phenomena.

Government Action Fuels Public Interest

Government agencies have taken steps to centralise information on extraterrestrial phenomena. Earlier this month the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency registered the web domains alien.gov and aliens.gov, adding both to the official government website registry. The move sparked speculation over the scope of government knowledge and what files may eventually be released.

When asked whether all files would be made public, Vance said, 'We're working on it,' signalling that investigations into UAPs may be forthcoming. Analysts and enthusiasts have long pushed for greater transparency on UFO sightings and government records, and Vance's comments add renewed attention to the topic.

Historical and Cultural Background

UFOs and extraterrestrial life have periodically entered American political discourse. Past presidents have faced questions over classified information and sightings reported by military personnel. The debate now intersects with religious interpretations, as Vance's statements suggest a spiritual dimension to phenomena often categorised scientifically.

The intersection of faith, politics, and unexplained aerial phenomena is raising questions among observers about how the government will approach disclosure. Vance's emphasis on a religious explanation marks a notable divergence from the scientific framing often emphasised by previous administrations.

Reaction and Controversy

Vance's statements have sparked debate among political commentators, religious leaders, and UFO researchers. Some analysts have expressed surprise at the timing, noting that discussion of extraterrestrial life comes as domestic and international crises dominate headlines.

Social media has seen a surge in commentary, with observers divided on whether his comments reflect genuine concern or a political distraction. 'What Bible is he reading these days?' said one user. 'Our Vice President is actually researching UFOs? Does he have nothing better to do?' added another.

The discussion over UFOs and aliens continues to attract public fascination, with Vance now positioned at the centre of both a religious and political conversation about extraterrestrial life and government transparency.