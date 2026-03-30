Vice President JD Vance has suggested that unidentified flying objects are 'demons' rather than extraterrestrial life forms.

'I don't think they're aliens. I think they're demons,' he said, repeating the line for emphasis. Vance made the comments during an appearance on the podcast, 'The Benny Show' with conservative Benny Johnson on 27 March.

He told Johnson that he does not believe in traditional extraterrestrial aliens. Instead, he views these phenomena as 'celestial beings' rooted in a spiritual framework.

Vance claimed that every great world religion recognises 'weird things' that are difficult to explain. He framed the issue as a matter of good and evil. He stated that one of the 'devil's great tricks' is convincing people he does not exist.

'The Vice President Just Told Me What Aliens REALLY Are...'

Vance was speaking to Johnson when the conversation drifted to unidentified flying objects and the long-rumoured cache of government files tied to them. He admitted, with a hint of frustration, that he has not yet been able to access the material.

'When I came in, I was obsessed with the UFO files,' he said, referring to documents connected to what he called 'alien and extraterrestrial life'.

He claimed he has not had 'even a peek', citing the more pressing demands of 'the economy and national security and things like that.'

Still, Vance insists he intends to pursue it. He described aborted plans to visit Area 51 and travel to New Mexico, the symbolic heartland of American UFO lore.

'I'm going to get to the bottom of this,' he said, adding that his remaining years in office would provide the opportunity.

Not Aliens, But Something Else Entirely

He went on to frame unexplained aerial phenomena through a religious lens, drawing on his Christian beliefs.

'Every great world religion, including Christianity, the one that I believe in, has understood that there are weird things out there,' he said. 'And there are things that are very difficult to explain.'

He described 'celestial beings, who fly around and do weird things to people', but argued that labelling them as aliens risks misunderstanding their nature.

Instead, he suggested that such phenomena fit more comfortably within a spiritual framework that acknowledges both good and evil forces.

'There's a lot of good out there, but there's also some evil out there,' he said, before adding that 'one of the devil's great tricks is to convince people he never existed.'

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Politics Meets The Paranormal

Vance is not alone in entertaining the subject. Donald Trump has called for the release of so-called UFO files, while Barack Obama has previously said that aliens are 'real, but I haven't seen them', before clarifying that he saw no evidence of extraterrestrial contact during his presidency.

Obama's remarks leaned toward curiosity tempered by scepticism. Vance's comments tilt in another direction entirely, one that invites a more ideological reading of the unknown.

What this reveals is a broader shift in how political figures engage with fringe topics. Once relegated to late-night radio and internet forums, discussions about unidentified aerial phenomena have edged into mainstream discourse. Congressional hearings, military testimonies, and declassification efforts have all contributed to that change.

Rather than pushing for scientific clarity, Vance introduces a moral dimension, framing the phenomenon in terms of good and evil rather than evidence and analysis.

It is a move that may resonate with parts of his political base, particularly those inclined toward religious interpretations of global events. Vance conceded that his understanding remains incomplete. 'I've not been able to spend enough time on this to really understand it,' he admitted.