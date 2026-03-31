Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo were spotted together for the first time in years at a star-packed Paul McCartney concert in Los Angeles, and the brief moment has reignited one of pop's most closely watched 'are-they-or-aren't-they' dynamics.

Photos from the 28 March show place the two singers side-by-side in the same small group as they exited the venue, appearing relaxed and at ease, a sight fans haven't seen since their early days of mutual admiration.

The Moment Taylivia Fans Were Longing For

The sighting took place during McCartney's intimate 'Paul McCartney Rocks the Fonda!' show at the Fonda Theatre, a rare, small-capacity event that drew a heavy celebrity crowd.

🚨Taylor Swift spotted chatting with friends and Olivia Rodrigo at Paul McCartney concert yesterday! pic.twitter.com/AVuj24Smgm — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) March 29, 2026

Images circulating online show Swift and Rodrigo standing close together, chatting with mutual friends as they left the venue. While there's no confirmed footage of a direct one-on-one exchange, there was no visible tension, only casual conversation in a tight-knit group.

For fans, that was enough. Within hours, social media lit up with speculation that the long-rumoured distance between the two artists may finally be over.

A Friendship That Turned Into Speculation

Swift and Rodrigo's connection dates back to 2020, when Rodrigo — then a rising star — covered Swift's 'Cruel Summer' and received public praise from her idol. The two later met at the 2021 BRIT Awards, posing for photos and exchanging supportive messages.

The narrative shifted later that year with Rodrigo's breakout album Sour. Her song 'Deja Vu' drew comparisons to 'Cruel Summer,' leading to Swift and her collaborators being added as credited songwriters.

There was no public dispute, but the move sparked intense fan debate and speculation about behind-the-scenes tension. Over time, that speculation grew into a widely accepted though never confirmed 'feud.'

Was There an Actual Fallout?

In the years that followed, both artists largely avoided addressing the situation directly.

Rodrigo repeatedly pushed back on the idea of any bad blood, calling online theories overblown and emphasising that she keeps her circle small. Swift, for her part, never publicly commented on the rumours.

There were small signs of support, including Swift being seen cheering during Rodrigo's Grammy performance, but no direct interaction, keeping the narrative alive.

Why This Sighting Feels Different

What makes the McCartney concert moment stand out is its simplicity. There were no staged collaborations or public statements — just two artists existing comfortably in the same space again.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Cara Delevingne, Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie and more at Paul McCartney's concert. pic.twitter.com/BqO3hAszbt — SwordsLazer (@SwordsLazerr) March 31, 2026

The setting also mattered. The event drew an eclectic mix of A-listers, from Cara Delevingne and Dakota Johnson to music heavyweights like Billie Eilish and Elton John. In fact, Sabrina Carpenter, a close friend and collaborator of Swift and rumoured ex-girlfriend of Rodrigo's former boyfriend Joshua Bassett, was also spotted within the same exit group.

In that environment, Swift and Rodrigo blending into the same group without any visible effort to avoid each other didn't go unnoticed.

Are They Officially Friends Again?

There's no confirmation of a renewed friendship, and no public comment from either side. But the sighting offers something that's been missing for years and what fans have been hoping for because for Swifties, Olivia was the first 'Taydaughter.'

Whether their latest sightings mark a full-circle moment or simply a sign that any past awkwardness has faded, the reunion has already changed the conversation.