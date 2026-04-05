Supporters of Kanye West, or Ye, say they are attending his Los Angeles concerts this week because the music still matters to them, even after years of headline‑grabbing controversies, fans told in an interview this weekend.

Concertgoers spoke out on Sunday, saying that when it comes to his performances and live experience, the music itself is their main focus—a stance that comes amid sharply divided views about the artist's behaviour off stage.

To recall, Ye has spent much of the past half‑decade at the centre of a series of public disputes and backlashes over his Nazi remarks. Despite that, tens of thousands filled SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for his first major US show in years.

Ye's Fans Say the Music Still Resonates

Inside the stadium, many fans interviewed by journalists were candid about why they chose to be there: the emotional and cultural impact of Ye's songs. 'You can believe one side or you can believe the other,' one fan said, 'but at the end of the day, what matters the most is the music.'

For these ticket‑holders, classic tracks that defined a generation and live renditions of favourites outweigh the headlines. Some described their experience as a welcome escape, a chance to connect with the soundtracks of their lives rather than re‑engage with the controversies clouding the artist's public image.

Others were more guarded about why they returned now.

Ye's performances, even when imperfect or marred by technical frustrations, draw on decades of innovation, from the early albums that helped shape modern hip‑hop through to his most recent work. That body of music still holds powerful appeal for many fans, older and younger alike.

Recent Controversies Follow Ye

In the past few years, Kanye West has faced major backlash for antisemitic comments he made on social media in 2022 and 2023. He also released a song that used Nazi imagery and sold merchandise with symbols tied to Nazis. These actions led to widespread criticism, and many companies, including Adidas, ended their business deals with him. Social media platforms also restricted his accounts because of the offensive content.

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In early 2026, Kanye published a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal apologising for his behaviour. He said some of his past actions were linked to bipolar disorder and a brain injury he had suffered in a car accident in 2002. He called himself 'deeply mortified' and said he wanted to take responsibility, though many people reacted cautiously.

On top of that, legal problems continue to follow him. Currently, he is contesting a sexual assault claim, which he says threatens his freedom to create art.

New Concert Defies Backlash

Kanye's recent Los Angeles concerts have reignited conversations about separating his music from his personal behaviour. Critics, including political leaders like Keir Starmer, have questioned festival organisers for including him on line-ups, given his past remarks.

But both nights of performances were sold out, with more than 70,000 fans filling the 70,000‑plus‑capacity venue on April 3 alone, making it one of the biggest rap concerts in the country in 2026 and a milestone in his attempt to rebuild his live career after years away from major arenas.

Fans sang along to over 40 songs spanning his catalogue, and the atmosphere was electric and emotional for many, despite some technical hiccups during the shows.

Some of the biggest highlights came from surprise guest appearances. Iconic singer Lauryn Hill joined Ye for set pieces including 'All Falls Down.' Fellow rap star Travis Scott also appeared, performing with Ye, and CeeLo Green featured on parts of the set.

Ye's 12‑year‑old daughter, North West, performed several songs alongside her father.

For fans, the massive crowds and star-studded performances are just part of the appeal; many say their loyalty comes from growing up with his music.