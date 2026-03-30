A clip of Alex Jones, the controversial media personality, has resurfaced where he claims that aliens are not from outer space but are in fact interdimensional beings that only contact humans if invited.

In an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Jones described these entities as elves that appear angelic but reveal horns when showing their true nature. He warned that these elves have sinister intentions towards humanity and are aiming to reduce the human population.

Jones stated that these entities can manipulate humans and demoralise societies but do not act unless humans invite their presence. He suggested that historical groups, including the Nazis, were seduced by these interdimensional beings due to psychic connections and high intelligence, using rituals and experimentation to attempt communication.

These claims have reignited debates about aliens, population control, and the influence of conspiracy theories on public perception.

Descriptions of the Interdimensional Elves

In his discussion, Jones explained that the elves often present themselves in appealing forms but hide a dangerous agenda. He described them as beings that could influence humanity's behaviour, particularly targeting children and societal development.

Read more Trump Allegedly Briefed on Greys, Nordics and Human-Hybrid Aliens in a Mind-Blowing Secret Session Trump Allegedly Briefed on Greys, Nordics and Human-Hybrid Aliens in a Mind-Blowing Secret Session

According to Jones, humans are effectively invited into contact through psychic or spiritual means, allowing these entities to interact and potentially manipulate free will.

He also connected the alleged elves to experiments conducted in the 20th century. Jones referenced historical use of psychedelics, virtual reality technology, and early research linked to intelligence agencies.

These experiments, he claimed, were designed to explore human consciousness and contact with interdimensional beings, linking the entities to broader scientific and military projects.

🚨 Alex Jones drops the ultimate bombshell on Joe Rogan: ALIENS aren't from outer space... they're interdimensional entities that ONLY contact you if YOU invite them first 😱🛸👽



"They look like elves... but when they show you who they really are, they have horns. There are bad... pic.twitter.com/DE4VJfWQpF — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) March 28, 2026

Historical Context and Previous Claims

Jones tied his statements to historical and global contexts, noting that ancient societies frequently described interactions with both benevolent and malevolent non-human entities. He referenced Nazi leaders' fascination with occultism and psychic rituals, suggesting they attempted to interface with otherworldly entities for power. He also cited Tibetan and European traditions that purportedly describe similar experiences.

The media personality further discussed how technology in the 1950s and 1960s, including early virtual reality prototypes, may have been used to facilitate communication or experimentation with these beings.

Jones suggested that such experiments were conducted under the guise of research but were motivated by deeper, undisclosed agendas.

Public Reactions and Discussion

Jones' claims have sparked interest across social media platforms and conspiracy-focused communities. Some followers describe the warnings as credible, citing Jones' long-standing presence in conspiracy media, while others are highly sceptical, pointing to a lack of verifiable evidence.

The discussion has also highlighted broader concerns about misinformation, particularly the role of popular podcasts and online content in shaping public beliefs about aliens and global conspiracies.

Analysts note that these narratives often mix historical facts with speculative claims, which can create sensational stories that attract attention.

The idea of interdimensional elves seeking to influence or reduce the human population has emerged as a recurring theme in conspiracy theory culture, particularly among audiences interested in alien phenomena and secret government experimentation.

Connection to Modern Technology

Jones also mentioned contemporary tech companies and research efforts, linking advanced computing, virtual reality, and mind-altering experiments to possible contact with these beings.

While these statements remain unverified, they reflect the persistent blending of conspiracy theory and technological speculation in Jones' commentary. Observers continue to debate whether such narratives influence public perception or merely entertain fringe audiences.