French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu reportedly asked four major telecommunications operators to prepare for a temporary shutdown of TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and X ahead of demonstrations on 24 October, according to investigative outlet Blast.

A letter dated 22 October asked Orange, SFR, Free and Bouygues Telecom to prepare measures that could suspend access to the platforms for several hours if further urban violence occurred. X was added to the proposed restrictions after the letter was sent.

The plan was not implemented over the weekend. Separately, the government confirmed that more than 100 reports had been submitted to social media platforms ahead of the mobilisation, with around half resulting in account suspensions.

Just in: France's Prime Minister asked telecom companies to prepare to block social media platforms. "I wish to have the ability to temporarily suspend access to these services in case of a repeat of urban violence," he wrote. @blast news broke the story. https://t.co/XmJufx0R68 pic.twitter.com/gh9Cy26m8r — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 24, 2026

Why the Government Considered a Shutdown

The letter cited concerns about social media being used to circulate unlawful calls and coordinate violence, including looting, identifying targets and sharing information about security forces.

The proposal followed violence on 17 October and concerns about further unrest during demonstrations planned for 24 and 25 October. Operators were asked to prepare for a possible suspension depending on the situation. The measure was described as exploratory, with any interruption expected to last several hours.

Full text in English and translated letter attached



Madam, Sir,



The urban riots that occurred in several French cities during the day of mobilization on October 17, 2026, and that continued on Sunday, October 18, revealed the convergence of several protest and grievance… pic.twitter.com/8pdsfxVmaB — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 24, 2026

The reported plan would have focused on mobile connections in selected areas, limiting disruption to fixed broadband services and other internet activity.

Operators Questioned Feasibility and Effectiveness

The proposed method involved domain name system (DNS) filtering, which can restrict access to specified services for users relying on an operator's DNS infrastructure.

Meeting minutes dated 23 October reportedly show that operators questioned whether geographically targeted mobile restrictions could be introduced at short notice. They also warned that users could bypass DNS filtering through virtual private networks (VPNs) and alternative services.

Operators' legal teams reportedly raised concerns about the proposal's legal basis and proportionality, including how an instruction would be issued and whether it would need to be formally published. The shutdown was not activated.

Court Ruling Sets Limits on Social Media Blocks

On 1 April 2025, France's Conseil d'État annulled the government's decision to block TikTok in New Caledonia in May 2024.

The court said a temporary interruption could be lawful in exceptional circumstances if necessary, if no less restrictive alternative was immediately available and if the restriction lasted only as long as required to identify and implement alternatives. It found the earlier block disproportionate because it imposed a complete interruption for an indefinite period.

The ruling does not automatically determine the legality of the latest proposal, but sets out conditions relevant to comparable measures.

Reports Led To Account Suspensions

In a statement published on 23 October, the government said it had strengthened cooperation with Meta, Snap, TikTok, Reddit, Discord and Google following the earlier violence.

Measures included a dedicated Interior Ministry team linked to PHAROS, France's online reporting system, to coordinate urgent referrals. Platforms were expected to examine priority reports more quickly, particularly those involving calls for violence, damage or looting. The arrangements became operational on 22 October.

The government said more than 100 reports had been submitted ahead of the 24 October mobilisation, with around half leading to account suspensions. These figures refer to reports and resulting suspensions, not necessarily individual posts removed.

Lecornu's office did not respond to questions about the proposed shutdown. The episode highlights the difference between accelerating action against potentially unlawful content and suspending access to entire social media platforms.