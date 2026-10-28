Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom, who once earned an estimated $116 million (€104.1 million and £87.2 million) in NBA salary alone, has launched an OnlyFans account and is teasing 'chapters people haven't seen yet' from a past that includes addiction, gambling debts and a near-fatal overdose.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom announced his OnlyFans account on Instagram on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, promising stories fans have not heard.

For context, the two-time NBA champion has previously discussed addiction, gambling debts and financial setbacks. His marriage to Khloé Kardashian and near-fatal overdose in 2015 also placed his private life under intense scrutiny.

The announcement has renewed interest in those experiences, but there is no verified evidence that financial pressure prompted his decision to join the platform.

Lamar Odom Uses OnlyFans To Promise 'Chapters People Haven't Seen Yet'

Odom shared the news through Instagram Stories with a shirtless photograph taken in a swimming pool. His invitation, 'Let's Chat', linked to a profile describing him as a Lakers legend.

The account promises a more personal, playful side of the former basketball player, without specifying exactly what subscribers will receive.

Odom told TMZ, 'I've always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven't seen yet.' He offered no further details.

He also acknowledged the platform's association with adult material. Speaking to TMZ, he said he would not tell audiences what they would or would not see.

TMZ cited unnamed sources close to Odom who expected suggestive posts, but said nothing particularly explicit was planned for now. Odom himself has not confirmed that description.

According to Complex, his introductory subscription costs $3.25 (€2.92 and £2.44) for the first month, increasing to $13 (€11.67 and £9.77) monthly thereafter. Those are reported launch prices, rather than a guarantee of future rates.

OnlyFans Move Rekindles Scrutiny of Odom's Finances

The financial background is substantial, although the figures require careful distinction. The Blast, citing salary tracker HoopsHype, puts Odom's career NBA earnings at approximately $116 million (€104.1 million and £87.2 million).

A reported career total says little about his present finances. Odom has also earned money through television, endorsements and other ventures, but no verified account of his current wealth is available.

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Odom estimated that he had spent $100 million (€89.8 million and £75.2 million) on drugs. That was his own estimate, not a figure verified through financial records.

His gambling problems became public, too. In a 2023 interview discussed by Basketball Network, he described a debt exceeding six figures and seeking help from former teammate Kobe Bryant.

Earlier, Odom told the 'All the Smoke' podcast that Bryant had offered assistance with a gambling debt. The precise amount Bryant paid, if any, was not established in that account.

His medical history has also been linked to financial losses. Page Six reported that Odom pawned his championship rings to help cover medical bills following his 2015 overdose. The report did not establish his total expenses.

A later housing dispute is more specific. In a lawsuit reported by the New York Post, a Los Angeles sublessor alleged Odom owed $45,000 (€40,400 and £33,800) in rent.

The court reportedly awarded the company possession and ordered Odom to vacate on 28 April 2025. He had not responded to the claim. Those proceedings concern a previous dispute, not his financial circumstances today.

Girlfriend Rachel Bradley Joins Him on the Platform

Some commenters quoted by The Blast questioned whether people would pay to follow Odom. Others speculated about his money, although selected online remarks cannot establish wider public opinion or his financial position.

One asked, 'Will people pay for this?' That question is easier to answer than whether Odom needs the subscription revenue.

His girlfriend, Los Angeles real estate agent Rachel Bradley, launched an OnlyFans page as well. The pair appeared together in an Instagram video on 13 April 2026, bringing their relationship into public view.

Bradley's profile promotes fashion, travel and personal access. According to TMZ, unnamed sources believe the couple could eventually film content together. Neither has confirmed a joint project or described what it might involve.