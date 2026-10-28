Brooke Hogan has been frank about her feelings towards the sale of her father's Florida mansion.

For the media personality, the house holds memories of ordinary family moments, years of caring for the wrestling legend, who was tackling serious health issues, and the final chapter of their time together.

Now that the home has been sold, Brooke directed a scathing message against people she believes benefited from her father's fame, accusing them of turning his legacy into a profit.

Brooke Hogan Accuses People Close to Her Father for Profiting off His Legacy

The sale of her father Hulk Hogan's Clearwater Beach mansion prompted Brooke to revisit what she believed the people close to her father had taken from him.

Brooke shared an image of the property with a 'SOLD!' sticker on Instagram Stories, expressing the pain of watching the home leave the family's hands.

'The sick feeling is indescribable,' said the TV personality, as per the Daily Mail.

The beachfront property, measuring approximately 5,400 square feet, had been listed in January for nearly $11 million (£8.2 million) before selling for $5.9 million (£4.4 million).

A neighbouring guest cottage also sold for $2.8 million (£2.1 million). Despite transactions that involved millions of dollars, Brooke's reaction centred on what she felt the property represented and who stood to benefit from the sale.

She accused people who had been close to her father of exploiting his name and circumstances for personal benefit. Her anger became vicious in another post, where she wrote, 'Enjoy your dirty money. You took my dad.'

Brooke also challenged the idea that fame meant someone had a reliable support system. She argued that people were willing to appear when there was something to gain from Hulk's celebrity status, rather than when he genuinely needed them.

Brooke Remembers the Memories That Made Her Father's Mansion a Home

The emotional weight behind Brooke Hogan's anger came from her attachment to the memories she made inside the house rather than the property's financial value.

The singer described years of sharing a home with her father and Hulk's former wife, Jennifer McDaniel, whom he married in 2010 and divorced in 2021.

Her memories were quite ordinary for a family known for its ties to wrestling and its celebrity status. They cooked together, watched television, played music and cried. According to Brooke, those memories are what made the property irreplaceable to her.

'I walked in that garage every visit and hugged him right when he'd open the garage door. I'd sit next to him for hours in the chair he died in,' she explained.

Brooke also said she and McDaniel had helped care for Hulk through repeated health challenges, including back surgeries and knee and hip replacements. Those years of caregiving informed her criticism of people in his circle who had not shown the same level of commitment.

'Apparently EVERYONE will show up at the end if you're famous enough and they can profit off your demise,' she concluded.

Brooke Clarifies Her Criticism Is Directed at Friends and Family

Brooke's accusations raised questions about who exactly she had grievances with, but she later clarified that her anger was not aimed at WWE wrestlers.

Instead, she was referring to specific friends and family members who used her father's fame for their own benefit.

'There's something deeply unsettling about watching a person's life and memories reduced to transactions,' she said in an interview with Us Weekly. 'Some people see a home filled with history and love. Others simply see what it's worth.'

Brooke's anger over her late father's mansion sale was emblematic of a deeper rift within the family, which extended beyond disputes over money or property.

Brooke spoke to Us Weekly in September about years of strained relationships, especially with her brother, Nick Hogan, and her mother, Linda Hogan.

'A collection of happy photographs isn't necessarily the same thing as a healthy family dynamic,' the singer explained, adding, 'I feel like my life was The Truman Show. [But] when the cameras stopped rolling, the masks stayed on.'

Her relationship with Nick was particularly painful. She disputed his claims that he was proud of her and that the two of them were on good terms.

'We are not in communication, and his characterisation of our relationship does not reflect my experience.'

Brooke Hogan Regrets Leaving Father's Will Over Safety Concerns

Brooke's April 2026 appearance on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn had her explaining why she removed herself from her father's will in 2023. According to her, her decision stemmed from fear and distrust rather than a lack of interest in her father's affairs.

'There were situations that had me so scared,' Brooke admitted. 'I really took myself off the will because I was actually scared for myself, my family, my safety.'

She also explained that she didn't want to become involved in a family dispute over money. Her concerns were rooted in her experiences witnessing her father's legal battles.

At the time, Brooke saw distancing herself from the estate as a safe choice. However, her father's death left an unintended consequence: she no longer had any authority over what would happen to his legacy.

'I regret that decision. Not because of the money – I've never been about the money – but because now I don't have a seat at the table,' she confessed.