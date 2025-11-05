Thai pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil is facing growing backlash after publicly humiliating Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, during a live event in Bangkok, Thailand, on 4 November 2025. The confrontation took place at a sashing ceremony streamed on Miss Universe Thailand's Facebook page.

The incident triggered a mass walkout by contestants, including reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark. It also prompted a swift response from Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) President Raul Rocha Cantu, who condemned Itsaragrisil's actions and confirmed that legal measures are being considered.

Cantu described the incident as 'public aggression' against Bosch. The dispute, which has now gone viral, has raised questions about respect and accountability in the international pageant community.

What Itsaragrisil Did To Miss Universe Mexico

During the live event, Itsaragrisil accused one contestant of failing to post promotional content for Thailand, as reported by USA Today. He asked the audience to 'show up your hand if you did not engage in promotional activities'. Moments later, he singled out Bosch by saying, 'Mexico, where are you?'

When Bosch stood, Itsaragrisil criticised her for not promoting the host country and interrupted her as she tried to explain. He went further by calling her 'dumb' and saying, 'If you follow the orders from your national director, you are a dumb head'. Bosch replied calmly, saying, 'You are not respecting me as a woman'.

Itsaragrisil then ordered security to remove Bosch from the hall. The act shocked many contestants, leading several, including Miss Bonaire and Miss Universe 2024, to walk out in protest.

Following the event, Miss Universe Mexico posted a statement saying, 'What happened today with @fatimaboschfdz in Thailand is unacceptable. No woman deserves to be insulted or humiliated'. Bosch later told supporters that she would not stay silent, saying she wanted to 'be a voice for women and girls who fight for causes'.

Miss Universe Organisation Calls Out Itsaragrisil

According to DZRH, Cantu issued a strong public statement condemning Itsaragrisil's behaviour. He said he felt 'great indignation toward Nawat for the public aggression he committed against Fatima Bosch'.

Cantu accused Itsaragrisil of trying to 'humiliate, insult, and intimidate a defenceless woman'. He called on him directly, saying, 'Nawat, you need to stop'. Cantu reminded the public that Miss Universe stands for empowerment, saying, 'No one is above others, and every woman deserves to be treated with dignity'.

To ensure fair conduct, Cantu dispatched MUO executives Mario Bucaro and Ronald Day to Bangkok to take over event management and safeguard the contestants.

Itsaragrisil's Role in Miss Universe Now Limited

Following the confrontation, MUO moved quickly to restrict Itsaragrisil's role in Miss Universe 2025. Cantu announced that Itsaragrisil's participation would now be 'very limited or null'.

Weeks before the incident, MUO had already revoked his access to official platforms following disputes over sponsorships and an unauthorised online poll. Control of the competition's operations is now under MUO's direct supervision. Cantu stressed that the organisation's priority is to restore order and protect delegates.

Itsaragrisil Could Face Legal Action

Cantu revealed that MUO's legal team is preparing to take action against Itsaragrisil and his company, NGI. He cited 'malicious acts' that allegedly caused harm to the organisation and its delegates.

Legal steps could include claims for defamation and breach of contract. Cantu said, 'We will defend our women and our organisation against any malicious conduct that undermines our integrity'.

Itsaragrisil later posted a short apology on TikTok, saying, 'If anyone was feeling not good, if anyone was not comfortable... I do apologise for everyone'. MUO, however, said the apology failed to address the seriousness of his behaviour.

The Ongoing Fallout

The Miss Universe 2025 final remains set for 21 November at the Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi, Thailand. MUO has confirmed that the event will proceed under strict oversight.

The incident has exposed tensions within the organisation following Itsaragrisil's acquisition of Miss Universe Thailand shares once owned by former CEO Anne Jakrajutatip. It has also sparked wider discussions on respect, gender equality, and power dynamics in global pageantry.